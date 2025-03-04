Derbyshire council votes for maximum council tax increase - after warning issued that finances are “escalating out of control”

A Derbyshire council’s finances are “escalating out of control”, with talk of “going out with a bang” “if we are going out of business”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting councillors approved a maximum council tax increase of 2.99 per cent.

This represents a £7.09 increase for Band D homeowners to a local precept of £244.07 – the highest of all Derbyshire districts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports discussed at the meeting show the council faced a £1.1 million shortfall for the next financial year, covering this with its reserves, with this forecast to rise to a £3.9 million shortfall by 2028.

Matlock Town Hall, headquarters of Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Karen Henriksen, the council’s director of resources, said local government reorganisation “will undoubtedly have an impact” but said she was “unable to predict changes with any degree of certainty”.

She confirmed she did have “concerns” about the council’s financial future, saying: “The Government have made it clear that they want funding to go to areas that they feel are deprived, so mainly city areas. They’ve already abolished the rural services delivery grant so yes I do have concerns.”

The council currently has £2.5 million in its general reserve – its main rainy day emergency fund – with £15 million in reserves altogether, earmarked for various projects, including paying for new bin lorries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Flitter, Liberal Democrat leader of the council, said the authority’s finances were “escalating out of control”

He said: “If we want something doing with this council we are going to need every penny we can get.”

Cllr Flitter dubbed the maximum council tax increase “very fair”, compared to some councils who had been given Government permission to go to referendum on higher increases of up to 10 per cent.

He said: “We have got a duty to residents to keep things as low as possible but also to provide the services that we want to encourage people to take up and enjoy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not a big fan of the talk of spend while you can but I am about being prudent and efficient and leaving a legacy for the future.”

Cllr David Burton, Lib Dem, said: “If we are going out of business, why do we need these reserves? Why aren’t we going out with a bang?

“I am concerned about handing over money that should have been spent directly in our communities.”

Under central government mandated local government reorganisation plans, Derbyshire Dales District Council is set to be scrapped and merged into other surrounding areas in a bid to save money and cut down on duplication and multiple levels of bureaucracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would see the district abolished on March 31, 2028, in three years’ time.

Cllr Nick Wilton, Lib Dem, said: “We do need to leave something left in the cupboard, I know everyone wants to go out with a bang, for whatever authority comes next and that we are not taking the future away for the people of Derbyshire because we do need to keep something for that as well.”

Cllr Gareth Gee, Conservative, said the proposed reorganisation plan was a “total fiasco”, saying there was “no proper system that will save money”.

He said: “DDDC gives us what we want, which is local representation.. We don’t want to be reorganised, we want to be kept, we want to last. I hope this council lasts until 2030, we need to stand up for ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Wain, Lib Dem, said: “Whilst I don’t want us to go hell for leather and find out we have got nothing, I do consider it very very important that we don’t affect our output to our community and if we can give them a little bit more.

“I don’t want to see our carefully-managed council pass on all that money to other councils that have been reckless with how they spend their money. I don’t think that is fair. We don’t want to be giving millions away at the end of the day.

“We can’t give it all to the city because there are deprived areas there – there are deprived areas here.”

Cllr Sue Hobson, Conservative Group leader, said: “We do need to be sensible, there are lots of other calls on people’s money, it is a time of economic difficulty for a lot of people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of your annual council tax bill goes to Derbyshire County Council, with the remaining parts owed to district councils, the police and fire services and in some areas town and parish councils.

This leaves an average Band D council tax bill this year at around £2,200.