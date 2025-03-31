Derbyshire council to spend up to £200,000 trying to buy plots of land at auction to be used as permanent Traveller sites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire council is to spend up to £200,000 trying to buy plots of land at auction to be used as permanent Traveller sites.

At a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting last night (March 27) councillors approved the plan in a bid to end a decades-long failure to provide permanent sites for Travellers.

Paul Wilson, the council’s chief executive, said the new strategy would enable the authority to identify land at a much earlier stage and in a more “agile” manner, which would be guided by consultants.

Cllr Gareth Gee, Conservative, was concerned that making potential competition aware of the council’s budget for sites could put it at a disadvantage or raise the value of bids higher than the real worth.

Cllr Stuart Lees, Conservative, said: “You are wasting your time going to auction.”

He said: “It is not a very transparent way of doing it and it is not practical to get it done in the timescale of an auction.

“Everyone knows what we are doing and what our limit is.”

Cllr Peter Dobbs, Liberal Democrat, said: “We have to take advantage of possible solutions.

“We could end up with no Local Plan (a blueprint for future development) and having no local plan is not a place we want to be.

“The consequence of failure to find a site is significant.”

Cllr Jo Linthwaite, Lib Dem, said bidders often only receive a legal pack to support plots they intend to buy “a few hours” before an auction.

She said: “It is a high-risk strategy but it is just another string to our bow. What we have done so far hasn’t worked yet. It does give us other options.”

Cllr Dermot Murphy, Conservative, said residents were still concerned about the council’s conduct following the Hasker Farm issue in 2022 and 2023 which saw authority officials work with a convicted drug dealer behind closed doors over a potential Traveller site near Carsington Water.

He claimed residents had “not forgotten the lack of professionalism and reputational damage”, saying: “The many positive things this council has done has been undermined by the lack of transparency in this one case.”

Cllr Marilyn Franks, Lib Dem, said most land in the area was sold at auction, and that she saw “very little opportunity” to purchase land without going to auction.

She said the previous scandal and upset caused by the council was “part of reason why we have consultants involved”.

She said: “We just need to keep chipping away and one day we are going to get somewhere.

“There is no excuse for not trying every avenue.”

Cllr Nick Whitehead, Labour, said: “The alternative of just having temporary tolerated sites and illegal encampments is not tolerable.”

Cllr Neil Buttle, Green Party and co-deputy leader, said the lessons from Hasker Farm need to be learned and that the authority had already missed opportunities to buy campsites at auction.

Cllr Gee said the auction plan was a “completely ill-thought-out process” saying: “You don’t put out what you are willing to pay and we have done that in black and white.”

Cllr Dobbs said: “On your consciences be it. I think the stakes are pretty high.”

The district has had a legal obligation to find permanent sites for two homeless Gypsy and Traveller families for a number of years and in December allocated four temporary tolerated sites in Matlock, Matlock Bath, Rowsley and Middleton by Wirksworth – pending planning permission.