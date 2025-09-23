Derbyshire council to reconsider reinstating fishing club’s licence at beauty spot after anglers’ backlash

A Derbyshire council has decided to reconsider whether to reinstate a fishing club’s licence and its terminated tenancy to allow anglers back on a popular pond after campaigners claimed they had not been fully consulted during the original process.

Labour-controlled NE Derbyshire District Council voted by a majority for the withdrawn tenancy at the Wingerworth Lido with tenants Clay Cross Angling Association to be reconsidered at a scrutiny committee meeting as part of ongoing plans to preserve the beauty spot as a biodiversity hub under the Friends of Wingerworth Lido community group.

The decision followed Independent Cllr David Hancock’s submitted motion at a full council meeting on September 22 calling for greater openness with a review of the original findings and a public consultation before the matter comes back to the council for a final decision.

Cllr Hancock told the meeting: “Residents do not feel the reasons have been fully explained or that they have been given a proper say and what happens affects trust in the council.”

Campaigners Including Clay Cross Angling Association Chairperson Bill Parkin, Centre, Calling For Ne Derbyshire District Council To Reinstate Its Fishing Licence At Wingerworth Lido.

He added: “We are asking the council to review the decision and report back to balance the well-being and wishes of residents.”

Independent Cllr Ross Shipman also told the meeting that to take the lido away from the angling club without a public consultation is a ‘travesty’ and he argued good governance had failed because only three councillors had been consulted before a decision was taken.

Both Cllrs Hancock and Shipman also pointed out the positive benefits of fishing for anglers’ well-being and for the environment.

Cllr Shipman said: “Let’s go out and ask people what they think before we come to a conclusion about what should happen to Wingerworth Lido.”

The angling club’s licence for the Wingerworth Lido ended in June and there are currently no fishing rights in place.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs at Countryside Alliance, questioned the council’s original decision and an alleged ‘lack of transparency’ over the matter after the council refused to renew the angling club’s licence at the pond in June.

Angler James Duffy has also organised an online petition calling for the reinstatement of fishing rights at the Wingerworth Lido which has so far attracted over 5,000 signatures.

Mr Duffy said removing fishing at the lido hurts the community not least because the angling club has worked to maintain fishing, water quality and the surrounding land and it has become an important place for well-being and friendship.

Conservative Cllr Neil Baker pointed out he had previously questioned the council about the way the original decision had been made after three councillors were notified about possible plans to convert the lido into a biodiversity hub.

And fellow Conservative, Cllr Alex Dale, said there are lots of people in the countryside who feel their way of life is under attack and there is a perception the old rural way of life and activities are under threat.

But Labour Cllr Jayne Barry, Portfolio Holder for Growth and Assets, said the council had been in correspondence regarding the potential non-renewal of the tenancy, the council’s Asset Management Board had considered complaints from the community, and relevant councillors had considered the matter and the authority had allowed time for responses before submitting a ‘notice to quit’ to the angling club.

She argued this had been a robust and considered process and at that time there had been no objections but the council remains open to public dialogue and it will continue talking to those with concerns.

The council originally considered the tenancy as part of good practice for all its assets and it claims it did consult with relevant ward councillors and the angling club was notified before a decision to withdraw the tenancy and the club was served six-months notice.

Council Leader Nigel Barker said: “I would support what Cllr Barry said. I want to make it crystal clear that this council is not in any way anti-fishing. We accept the benefits of angling.”

Cllr Barker added that the council supports angling across the district but he pointed out that the Wingerworth Lido’s future was considered over a year ago and it has only recently become an issue.

Green Party member, Cllr Frank Adlington-Stringer, also said there has already been a completed process with opportunities to discuss this matter and he felt any further concerns could be addressed by joining and engaging with the Friends of Wingerworth Lido group.

The council has claimed that it has received complaints from the community connected to angling at the lido but a Freedom of Information request revealed that between 2022 and June, 2025, there were only three formal complaints and seven concerns were raised with the council regarding the lido and the three formal complaints were all during July, 2024.

Clay Cross Angling Association Chairperson Bill Parkin said that in 25 years the only complaints he is aware of were those made in July, 2024, and that the anglers maintain the area and the main concern has been for a blue vegetable dye used in the water to slow down weed growth but this was endorsed by the Environment Agency.

However, he revealed there have were two incidents involving two injured birds last year but these related to illegal anglers and he stressed the presence of authorised anglers helps to prevent these problems and allows the club to help any wildlife.

The council submitted a successful amendment to Cllr Hancock’s motion to invite its Environment Scrutiny Committee to review the findings of the Asset Management Board, that the views of those concerned be sought before any final decision and that conclusions and recommendations be forwarded to the Asset Management Board for further consideration.

Cllr Barker, who said he could not believe how emotive the issue had become, said: “I have also been contacted by different community groups who have a different perspective of what to do on that lido so given that and needing to find a compromise the amendment motion in front of us goes some way to achieving that.”

The council has stated that its plans for Wingerworth Lido reflect a broader commitment to enhancing green spaces for wildlife and residents and the site will continue to be maintained.

It has also argued that the council had engaged with the fishing club early in the process ahead of any decision in line with terms of an agreement, and that six months’ notice was served to allow for a managed exit and to support the identifying alternative locations for anglers, and there are other locations where the sport can continue to be enjoyed.

Following an amendment to Cllr Hancock’s original motion, the council voted by an 89per cent majority for the matter to be considered by the Environment Scrutiny Committee, and that views be sought from concerned parties before recommendations were presented to the Asset Board Management before any final decision.

Clay Cross Angling Association Chairperson Mr Parkin said: “I feel a bit more positive because we have taken a couple of steps forward and hopefully it will be overturned and we can get the fishing back.”