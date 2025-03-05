Derbyshire council staff to talk to schoolchildren about cleaning up after their dogs - as dog mess left around the area’s 65 schools

Derbyshire council staff are set to visit schools to talk to children about picking up their dog’s mess.

Amber Valley Borough Council is taking action in response to rising concerns about dog mess being left around the area’s 65 schools.

The authority says it receives an average of 200 complaints a year about dog fouling.

It says that some adults cannot be taught to change their ways so the council is looking to intervene with the next generation instead.

The council says: “The fact that dog fouling is easy to deal with by simply carrying and using a plastic bag to collect and then dispose of the waste simply adds to the frustration felt by many of those who encounter it.

“Whilst the council recognises that most dog owners are responsible and pick up their dog’s waste, it is the actions of the minority that do not comply with the law whom this strategy is designed to address.

“Educating people around the issues of how to be a responsible dog owner is a valuable tool in reducing incidences of dog fouling.

“Education targeted at younger children may have the greatest potential to influence behaviour as they are generally more receptive to new ideas and information and don’t have strongly held beliefs or behaviors to overcome.

“Whilst many dog owners are responsible, there remains a small number who choose to ignore the law and will not pick up their dog’s waste.

“Education does not appear to improve their behaviour and therefore the council will use enforcement powers at its disposal to encourage compliance and alter behaviour.”

The council has a public space protection order in place relating to dog restrictions, including restrictions on dog fouling in public areas, the places canines can be off their leads and their exclusion from children’s play parks and some cemeteries.

This includes fines of up to £1,000 for dog owners not picking up their pet’s mess and not having a bag with which to pick it up.

There are also lesser fines of £100 and £60 for accepting a fixed penalty within either 11-28 days or 10 days respectively.