Derbyshire council set to reopen public toilet block near tourism hotspot - to stop people relieving themselves in the hedges

A Derbyshire council is set to reopen a public toilet block near a tourism hotspot, seven years after it was closed, to stop people relieving themselves in the hedges.

The hexagonal public toilets block on the Artist’s Corner car park off the A6 between Matlock and Matlock Bath were closed by Derbyshire Dales District Council in May 2018 and since 2022 has been repurposed by a local brewery to make beer.

Now the district council plans to reopen the facility, which sits next to a children’s play area, at a cost of £8,000 to re-adapt the premises back to their original function.

Meanwhile, £12,500 would be set aside for a new accessible unisex toilet at Ashbourne Recreation Ground and £31,518 to hire a full-time public conveniences attendant.

Artist's Corner, Matlock Bath.

The facility was closed seven years ago along with 12 other public toilet blocks to plug a £1 million budget gap, with the loo closures to save £213,000 a year.

In 2021, the council approved plans from Hollow Tree Brewing Company to brew beer from the toilet block, in an upgrade from its current setup in the spare room of a Whatstandwell home.

This ran from February 2022 with the lease ending in December 2024 after being “surrendered” by the brewery.

It says a temporary toilet block was installed in September 2023 at a cost of £5,000 “due to complaints of members of the public using the surrounding hedgerow as a toilet”.

The council writes: “Whilst reports of this were received throughout the summer months, complaints increased during September and October, due to the Matlock Bath Illuminations event.”

This temporary toilet was put into storage in November 2023 and reinstalled from March to November 2024.

The council says: “Reports from cleaning staff suggest that the facility is well used and has helped address complaints of people using the surrounding hedgerows.”

It says following the lease ending “this has presented an opportunity to consider returning the facility back into a public toilet”.

The council writes: “After considering several options, including the reletting of the site, the working group are recommending adapting the facility to accommodate a single accessible unisex toilet, with the remaining part of the facility still being available for lease.”

It says the toilet block would be available on a seasonable basis to line up with the tourism season, running from March to October.

Meanwhile, in lieu of a toilet block in Station Road, Darley Dale, also being closed by the council seven years ago, the authority has reached an agreement to allow the public to use toilets at the Whitworth Centre, with £2,000 to be paid per year to the Whitworth Trust for cleaning and maintenance.

The Ashbourne Recreation Ground toilets were closed seven years ago and have since been repurposed as a storage room for the council’s clean and green team.

Now a new facility is set to be rebuilt at a cost of £12,500, within the repurposed building, with some space still available for storage.

The public toilets at the Pavilion in Matlock Bath were closed in 2018 and had been used by 3,300 people each week, as of 2017, council data showed.

Council officials say the cost to reopen the facility would be between £75,000-£100,000.

A petition signed by 4,000 people has asked that the facility is reopened due to its absence being “detrimental to local businesses and negatively affects the many visitors to Matlock Bath”.

The council details: “Whilst the working group acknowledges the petition and the request, for the reasons outlined above the group do not recommend the reopening of the facility. They are, however, recommending that further work takes place to explore future options for the site and report back to council with options at a future date.

“The working group are also recommending that an annual sum of £1,000 is offered to the Pavilion or the Pavilion Café – to help with possible increased costs and maintenance, should they be willing to allow public access to the toilets on sites.”