Derbyshire Dales District Council is reminding businesses to apply for pavement licences – after the authority agreed to hike fees for furniture outside pubs, cafes, restaurants and other venues – up from £100 a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any business within the district – including popular tourist towns such as Matlock, Bakewell and Ashbourne – wanting to provide tables and chairs for food and drink on the pavement outside their premises must apply for a pavement licence from Derbyshire Dales District Council.

This follows central Government changing the temporary pavement licences, brought in during the pandemic to allow venues to continue to operate within restrictions, and bringing in a permanent licensing regime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Government allows for councils to charge up to £500 for a two-year licence (£250 a year), with renewals to cost up to £350 – also for two years (£125 per year).

Any business within the district – including popular tourist towns such as Matlock, Bakewell and Ashbourne – wanting to provide tables and chairs for food and drink on the pavement outside their premises must apply for a pavement licence from Derbyshire Dales District Council.

The licence allows businesses to place removable furniture outside their premises, to sell or serve food or drink, and/or allow the space to be used by people for the consumption of food or drink sold by the business. An alcohol licence is also required if alcohol sales are to take place.

Those premises within Derbyshire Dales that had an existing pavement licence were written to, reminding them to renew by 30 September 2024. All did so, and all have new valid pavement licences.

However, there are other food and drink businesses across the district that provide tables and chairs outside their premises on pavement/public highway that may not be aware of the new legislation or have not previously obtained a pavement licence. Fees range from £200-£500 for a two-year licence, and eligible businesses include public houses, cafes, bars, restaurants, snack bars, coffee shops and ice cream parlours, including those attached to businesses like supermarkets or entertainment venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The District Council will be writing to businesses early in 2026 to remind them to apply for a pavement licence if they wish to provide outdoor tables and chairs.

Councillor Steve Wain, Chair of the Licensing and Appeals Committee at the District Council said: “There are legal requirements for cafes with pavement seating, and we are encouraging businesses across the district to look at our website for more information and to get in touch so we can help them through the application process.

“We have not pursued businesses until now, because we know economic conditions in the hospitality industry have been tough. But pavement licensing was brought in by the Government for a reason, and we need to ensure pavements work for all users not just adjoining businesses. In particular, safe access for pedestrians, wheelchair users and people with buggies is always a priority.”