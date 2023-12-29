Derbyshire council moves closer to relocating Staveley and Clay Cross libraries

Derbyshire County Council has moved a step closer to relocating Staveley and Clay Cross libraries as part of cost-saving plans despite a limited and mixed response following public consultations.

The council’s cabinet approved in principle plans to relocate Staveley Library, on Hall Lane, into the proposed commercial Pavilion Building, on Market Place, and it is continuing to back proposed plans to relocate Clay Cross Library from Kenning Park, on Holmgate Road, into the Adult Education Centre, on Market Street, which is to be developed into a Skills Hub.

Both library relocations are hoped to be part of the Government-funded multi-million pound Town Deal renewal programmes for both Staveley and Clay Cross and the planned relocation of the libraries aims to improve and make the library services more efficient, cost-effective and popular.

The proposed relocation of the Clay Cross library into the existing Adult Education facility is already included in the original masterplan for Clay Cross and the Clay Cross Town Deal regeneration scheme.

A council spokesperson said: “It makes a lot of sense because we have done it in the past at Killamarsh and as a consequence there is an increased footfall into the library with greater benefits.”

Derbyshire County Council’s public consultation to gather views on the proposed relocations of the libraries from the edge of the towns attracted only 18 responses relating to Clay Cross and 70 relating to Staveley.

The council stated that the majority were supportive of plans to relocate Clay Cross Library but 44per cent disagreed or strongly disagreed with the proposal raising concerns about accessibility and parking and a dislike for the library becoming part of another building.

Concerning Staveley Library, 67per cent of respondents either disagreed or strongly disagreed with the proposal to relocate the library and 24per cent agreed or strongly agreed with the planned move with some raising concerns about accessibility and parking.

Clay Cross Library

The council stated the better level of positive engagement that the Town Deal public consultations received, which included discussion about libraries, may have resulted in the low response for the library consultations so it was argued that little statistical significance could be applied to these results.

A council spokesperson added: “The Council has successfully relocated other libraries recently and so the principle is an established element of the strategic approach to library management. An example is Killamarsh Library which is now co-located with a leisure centre and enjoying significantly increased footfall.”

The council also argued the proposed Staveley Library relocation in the town centre would not only increase the visibility of the service but provide improved access via public transport with Morrison’s car park also providing free facilities nearby.

In addition, new and improved car parking is expected in Clay Cross near the Adult Education Centre as a key part of the town’s overall masterplan, according to the county council.

The council believes the relocation of the libraries will secure improvements and bring reductions in running costs while the refurbishment of the existing libraries is not considered viable particularly given the council’s estimated £33m budget deficit for the 2023/24 financial year.

Relocation and co-location with other services is expected to lead to an increased footfall and enhanced service for customers, according to the council.

The council cabinet approved in principle the proposed relocation of Staveley library service into the proposed Pavilion Building in Staveley town centre, after the cabinet meeting in December, and it also approved that costing work for the library projects with Chesterfield Borough Council and NE Derbyshire District Council will continue.

Derbyshire County Council has previously stated that it aims to build on the successful community hub models that have been rolled out in Belper, South Normanton and Killamarsh, creating modern buildings with libraries in the heart of communities delivering modern services with savings.

County Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, has stated he is supportive of the proposed relocation of the Kenning Park Library, in Clay Cross, to the Adult Community Education Centre because this should increase membership and usage.