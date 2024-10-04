Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire council has lost three costly planning appeals in a month over a combined total of more than 180 homes, costing taxpayers thousands.

During September, Derbyshire Dales District Council lost planning appeals brought by developers over rejected plans for 87 houses in Ashbourne, 75 houses in Brailsford and 27 houses in Matlock.

The council spent more than £180,000 defending the 87-home plans in Ashbourne and has now agreed to set a further £250,000 aside for further planning appeals.

While the Ashbourne plans went to a public inquiry, the two further schemes in Brailsford and Matlock were decided through the regular appeal process including written submissions.

The council rejected plans, in line with recommendations from officers, from Tom Goodall for 75 homes off Main Road, Brailsford in September last year, over fears the scheme would “urbanise” the area and worsen existing road safety issues.

Councillors feared for the impact on the open countryside and a prominent historic oak tree, safety issues for children walking to and from the site and expansion of the village on both sides of the A52.

Planning inspector JP Sargent found there was no reason to find the cumulative impact of housing development in the village meant that the scheme could not be approved.

Mr Sargent said any “failings” of the scheme in relation to sustainability would not be a reason to “resist” the scheme due to it being listed as a sustainable village by the council.

He wrote: “Whilst some harm would be caused by it (the scheme) resulting in a loss of the rural landscape there now, from the road it would not be an isolated or discordant development that was unrelated to the village.”

However, Mr Sargent wrote: “By extending the built-up area of Brailsford onto a field that currently makes a positive contribution to the rural nature of the surroundings, I conclude that the development would detract from the intrinsic character and beauty of the countryside.”

Talking about the potential safety issues of people crossing the road to and from the development, Mr Sargent said “the benefits this would bring to the existing population would outweigh any increase in hazard”.

Mr Sargent detailed that the identified harm would not “not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the identified benefits”.

Meanwhile, planning inspector Diane Cragg allowed an appeal from Bowsall Developments Limited and EMH Group for 27 affordable homes in Old Hackney Lane on the outskirts of Matlock.

This followed a rejection from the council in October last year, in line with recommendations from officers, due to concerns over traffic concerns on a narrow lane and the preservation of the gap between Matlock and Darley Dale.

Reasons for refusal focused on drainage issues, the impact on the character of the area and the inefficient use of land allocated for housing.

Ms Cragg wrote: “I recognise that local residents have concerns about the suitability of the road to accommodate additional traffic, about the width of footpaths and accessibility of the site to services and facilities due to pedestrian safety concerns. However, the council does not raise any objections to the proposed access arrangements.

“In addition to misgivings raised in respect of the main issues and highway matters, local residents have expressed concerns about several issues including that the proposal is the development of farmland between Hackney and Darley Dale, that too many houses have been allocated, that development of brownfield land should be prioritised, concerns about loss of green space and loss of privacy for houses adjacent to the site, lack of infrastructure capacity, light pollution, and the effects on residents during the development period.

“However, I note that these matters were considered where relevant by the council at the application stage and did not form part of the reasons for refusal.”

Ms Cragg wrote: “I am satisfied that the development would be an efficient use of land and the proposed scheme would not be sub-optimal in terms of layout, design, landscaping, open space, or sustainable drainage.”

The council dropped its refusal based on drainage issues and Derbyshire County Council did not present any expert to detail why £81,198.44 was owed for new school places.

Ms Cragg said the absence of an expert to defend the school payments was “unreasonable” and has led to the district council having to pay part of the developer’s costs.

In a council meeting last week discussing the failed Ashbourne appeal, councillors said they sometimes had to “put their money where their mouth is”.

The appeal, brought by Woodall Homes, followed a rejection from the district council in December last year – against the recommendations of its own officers – and a public inquiry in May led by Government planning inspector Hayley Butcher.

Councillors had felt the scheme would contribute to the “pretty devastating” cumulative impact of house-building in the area, potential flooding, accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, traffic congestion and environmental impacts.

Ms Butcher, allowing the appeal in June, said: “I find that the proposal would not result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety.

“I consider the site is in an accessible location and would offer a genuine choice of transport modes.”