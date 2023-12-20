Derbyshire council looks like a “right bunch of fools” after a failed attempt to secure a permanent Traveller site

A resident has claimed members of a Derbyshire council have been left looking like a “right bunch of fools” after a failed attempt to secure a permanent Traveller site.

This follows the news in late November that the site known as the Woodyard, off the A6 through Homesford, near Cromford, was no longer available for Derbyshire Dales District Council to buy or rent as a permanent Traveller site.

This is because it had been sold by the landowners, with the council having already spent £3,623 on assessing the site’s viability, out of a total £21,377 set aside for those works and a combined £58,000 which had been set aside for assessments and to rent the plot.

A joint statement from the council’s “progressive alliance” leadership group, issued in late November, claimed “challenges” which “were not evident when the landowners submitted their planning application” had been found once the council had started assessments.

The Woodyard site off The A6, several miles from Cromford.

At a meeting last week, this was called into question by those living nearby, who claimed the facts of the matter had been well-known for years and been presented to councillors and officers, and ignored.

Stephen Walton, a Homesford resident, told the meeting: “Well it was all going so well wasn’t it? We’ve got a gold-sealed deal with a landowner. We’ll put the Travellers at the Woodyard, be the best (planning) committee ever, job done. What could possibly go wrong?

“Well it’s not going so well now is it? And nothing gives me greater pleasure than telling you all: ‘I told you so’.

“I can’t wait to see Councillor [Steve] Flitter (council leader) put his hands up and say: ‘We’ve got it wrong’, as he said he would, but I’m sure he’ll wriggle out of that.

“In your mad NIMBY (not in my back yard) rush to put this to bed you’ve dropped the ball. “You ignored all of the findings of the past 15 years, ignored all the public representations and even went against your own planning officers’ recommendations.

“You went ahead over old ground with new money only to reach the same conclusions as before, that the Woodyard was an overpriced narrow strip of landfill on the A6 that would take a small fortune to make even half right – and yet still be another Aberfan disaster in the making.”

The Aberfan disaster of 1966 involved the collapse of a colliery slip on a mountain slope above the Welsh village of Aberfan, with 110,000 cubic metres slipping down the hillside and burying a junior school, killing 109 children and five teachers.

Mr Walton continued: “As a get-out you suggest that the landowner may have withheld information, but that information has been there all along and you just didn’t listen.”

He said councillors had been left looking like “a right bunch of fools” and needed to decide “whose backyard” the homeless Traveller families would be accommodated.

Cllr Richard Walsh, a member of Crich Parish Council representing Whatstandwell, said a new song entitled “we told you so” should be written about the Woodyard site situation.

He said he and Mr Walton had lived in Homesford for a combined total of nearly 100 years and said it was a “pity” that council officers did not spend at least 100 minutes assessing the plot and said it was a former tip and without connections.

Cllr Walsh said that had the council listened “over very many years” it would have avoided “wasting” £3,600 of public money.

He said this was a further “disaster” following in the wake of the Hasker Farm situation, in which the authority had been liaising with a convicted drug dealer over a potential Traveller site near Carsington Water.

Cllr Walsh said: “Listen to the residents, listen to the public, they have knowledge, they have information, please take note.”

Cllr Flitter said: “I never, ever felt personally that the Woodyard was the right site. I never thought it would happen. But the process we went through with the committee and the explanation was right.

“I do empathise with Cllr Nick Whitehead because I know the problems in Matlock Bath. I have experienced the problems while being down there for most of the illuminations, talking to people, and the sooner we can get something permanent and secure, not only for Travellers but for residents as well, the sooner the better.”

He also said that car parks would no longer be viewed as suitable spaces for temporary or permanent Traveller sites.

Cllr Sue Hobson, Conservative Group leader, said: “You are quite right, we should always be listening to our residents and our communities.”

Councillors also discussed policies in the Peak District National Park and their impact on restricting new Traveller sites.