Derbyshire council looks at tighter eligibility criteria for home help for the poorly

Derbyshire council claims it is having to consider streamlining a home support service for poorly people by potentially introducing tighter eligibility criteria to ensure it helps those in most need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservative county council’s Cabinet will meet on November 14 to examine remodelling the Derbyshire Health Homes Project service by potentially introducing new eligibility criteria which it claims would make sure the service supports people with social care needs and those on low incomes.

Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Cllr Natalie Hoy, said: “We are facing unprecedented rises in demand for adult social care services which already make up almost half of the council’s overall spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together with the increasing budgetary pressures we’re facing, it means we have to look at how best to use the resources we do have and prioritise those services that we must deliver by law.”

Pictured Is Derbyshire County Council'S County Hall, Off Bank Road, Matlock

The Cabinet will consider agreeing to a recommendation to remodel the project and introduce an eligibility criteria to prioritise and ensure those with adult social care needs and low incomes can access help which the council would continue to manage.

Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project was set up to help people with eligible social care needs who have long-term health conditions made worse by the cold so they can stay well and warm at home.

It features installing heating and energy efficiency measures, providing personal items to help people keep warm and accessing national funding through ECO 4 Flex Grants as well as home clearance and cleaning services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project supports all health and social care partners by preventing unplanned hospital admissions, supporting timely hospital discharges, reducing the risk of readmissions and ensuring a safe working environment for professional carers to deliver care and support.

But a council report claims the project has developed beyond its original scope and the council has no legal duty to provide the project and it currently supports people who are not eligible for statutory adult social care support.

The report added that the authority must consider during its current financial position whether it can continue to fund services it is not legally obliged to while ensuring it meets its statutory responsibilities to provide services it has to by law.

Derbyshire County Council is currently addressing saving proposals to manage a budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after blaming reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation rates, higher prices for fuel, energy and materials, rising costs, meeting the cost of the national pay award and the growing demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the proposal to redesign the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project is agreed it would mean those eligible to apply for the service must be over 18 and have eligible adult social care needs under the Care Act 2014.

Potential changes under the proposal also include a new focus on providing supportive information and directing people to other agencies for help with applications for ECO 4 Flex Grants.

The council also stressed that under a newly-designed project district and borough councils will be expected to address certain home environments in line with their statutory duties under the Housing Act 2004.

Cllr Hoy added: ““If Cabinet agrees to the proposals, the changes proposed to the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project will not only make it sustainable but also allow us to continue to support those people who need the most help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council had originally been considering a number of new options for the project including working more with district and borough councils, and potentially decommissioning the service and passing it to a third party.

A council report and a council officer stated at a recent Scrutiny Committee meeting that 126 people responded to the consultation on the review and redesign of the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project.

Concerns expressed in the consultation included the potential end of the service, eligibility changes, extended delays in discharging poorly hospital patients home, the impact upon people with low income and disabilities, as well as health and housing concerns and any new third party costs from alternate providers.