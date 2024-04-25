Derbyshire council launches consultation with drop-in sessions as it considers future of learning disability centres

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conservative-controlled Derbyshire County Council has launched a public consultation on the authority’s proposed options to redesign how it provides Day Opportunity centres and Short Break residential units for adults with learning disabilities and or autism before making any final decisions.

Cllr Natalie Hoy, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, said: “We’d like to hear from as many people as possible and I’d like to reassure people that everyone’s views will be taken into consideration before any decisions are made about the future of these services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People with learning disabilities have told us they want the same opportunities as everyone else – getting involved in their community, going out with friends, learning new skills or finding work.

Derbyshire County Council'S County Hall Offices, Off Bank Road, In Matlock

“We have been developing services that help them to achieve these ambitions but like all other councils across the country we’re facing increasing financial pressures that are outside our control.

“With demand for adult social care support rising, it means we have to consider how we continue to deliver the services we are required to by law to support those people who need us most.”

The council operates four day centres at Alderbrook in Chinley, Parkwood Centre in Alfreton, No Limits, in Chesterfield, and Outlook in Long Eaton, which are used by a total of 57 people for an average of three days per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Short breaks are also provided for 55 people at Newhall Bungalow, in Swadlincote, Petersham Centre, in Long Eaton, Morewood Centre, in Alfreton, and Victoria Street, in Brimington, and the Hadfield Road site, in Glossop, has remained unused since 2020 due to its lack of suitability.

Derbyshire County Council’s latest proposals follow the authority’s previously announced phased closure of eight adult day care centres in 2022 when dozens of campaigners protested outside the council’s headquarters at County Hall.

The latest options include discontinuing the use of Day Opportunity centres at No Limits, Parkwood Centre, Alderbrook Centre, and Outlook, for those with learning disabilities or autism, or retain No Limits and Outlook but discontinue the use of Parkwood and Alderbrook.

The council is also considering proposals to discontinue the use of Short Break residential units at Victoria Street, Petersham Centre, Newhall Bungalow, and Hadfield Road, and retain Morewood Centrfor planned Short Breaks only, or retain Morewood Centre and Newhall Bungalow for planned Short Breaks only and discontinue the use of the other facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council stated the possible discontinuation of No Limits, Parkwood, Alderbrook and Outlook as Day Opportunity centres would reflect the success of its Community Connectors service with continued support for people to access other day opportunities.

Alternatively, the council may choose to retain No Limits and Outlook for Day Opportunities but discontinue the use of Parkwood Centre which needs repairs and Alderbrook which currently only supports nine people.

The council stated Short Break units at Petersham Centre, Victoria Street, at Brimington, and Newhall Bungalow, may be considered for discontinuation as well as Hadfield Road which has not been open since 2020 but if these proposals go-ahead there will also be a plan to retain Morewood Centre, at Alfreton, for planned Short Breaks only, with the capacity to support 100 people for 36 days each a year.

An alternative option for Short Breaks support might be to retain Morewood Centre and Newhall Bungalow for planned Short Breaks only with surplus beds, and discontinue the use of the other facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the public consultation, drop-in sessions will be held at Derbyshire libraries where people can give their views or get help filling in a questionnaire.

These will be held between 10am and midday at various locations on the following dates: May 28, at Chapel-en-le-Frith Library, Town Hall, Market Square; May 31, at Alfreton Library, Severn Square; June 3, at Swadlincote Library, Civic Way; June 5, at Chesterfield Library, New Beetwell Street; June 6, at Long Eaton Library, Tamworth Road; June 7, at Eckington Library, Market Street; June 12, at Ashbourne Library, Compton; June 17, at Bolsover Library, Church Street; June 18, at Ilkeston Library, Market Place; June 19, at Heanor Library, Ilkeston Road; And on July 2, at Buxton Library, Kents Bank Road.

Cllr Hoy added: “We recognise the valuable role of carers who look after loved ones at home and the importance of reliable, planned short breaks to give them a break from caring responsibilities.

“These proposals would aim to increase our capacity to provide these important breaks for families as well as creating opportunities for people with learning disabilities and/or autism to develop their independent living skills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12-week consultation will run until July 17 and anyone can take part by visiting the council link https://www.derbyshire.gov.uk/council/have-your-say/consultation-search/consultations.aspx and completing the online questionnaire.

Paper copies of the questionnaire will also be available on request in standard and easy read formats and support can be provided for those who need help to complete them.