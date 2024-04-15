Derbyshire council launches consultation into possible plans to close more adult care centres

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During a meeting on April 11, at County Hall, in Matlock, the Conservative-controlled county council’s Cabinet approved plans for the public consultation on the authority’s proposed options to redesign how it provides Day Opportunity centres and Short Break residential units for adults with learning disabilities, before making any final decisions.

The latest development follows the council’s previously announced phased closure of eight adult day care centres in 2022 when dozens of campaigners protested outside the council’s headquarters at County Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Natalie Hoy, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, told the Cabinet meeting: “People want to live safe, fulfilling lives as safe as possible in their communities with social, leisure, housing and jobs.”

Campaigners at Derbyshire County Council's County Hall, in Matlock, in October, 2022, as they protested against the council's previously announced phased closure of eight adult care centres

Proposed options include discontinuing the use of Day Opportunity centres at No Limits at Chesterfield, Parkwood Centre,at Alfreton, Alderbrook Centre at Chinley, and Outlook at Long Eaton, for those with learning disabilities or autism, or retain No Limits and Outlook but discontinue the use of Parkwood and Alderbrook.

The council is also considering proposals to discontinue the use of Short Break residential units at Victoria Street at Brimington, Petersham Centre at Long Eaton, Newhall Bungalow at Swadlincote and Hadfield Road at Glossop, and retain Morewood Centre at Alfreton, for planned Short Breaks only, or retain Morewood Centre and Newhall Bungalow for planned Short Breaks only and discontinue the use of the other facilities.

Cllr Hoy told the Cabinet meeting there has been a significant reduction in people choosing Day Opportunity centres but the council recognises some still need building-based support and that Short Break services which offer placements for those with learning disabilities are important for people caring for loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She previously stated the council remains committed to supporting people with learning disabilities and those who are autistic as well as their families and carers and it recognises the importance of providing such support.

The Entrance To Derbyshire County Council's County Hall, Off Bank Road, In Matlock

Cllr Hoy said the council has been developing services so people with learning disabilities can fulfil ambitions in their communities with opportunities to socialise, learn new skills, become independent and find work while the council makes sure it supports those most in need.

However, she claimed despite being well-managed the council is facing increasing financial pressures outside its control and the demand for adult social care is rising.

The council currently operates four day centres at Alderbrook, Parkwood Centre, No Limits and Outlook which are used by 57 people for an average of three days per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also expanded its Community Connectors team to help people find alternatives to building-based services and the council states its aims are for people with a learning disability or autism or both to improve their independence and skills with support.

The council stated Short Breaks are currently provided to 55 people at Newhall Bungalow, Petersham Centre, Morewood Centre and at Victoria Street, at Brimington, with Hadfield Road, at Glossop, remaining unused since 2020 due to its lack of suitability.

Derbyshire County Council is also considering contingency plans for unforeseen circumstances where plans will need to be in place if carers can no longer care for dependent loved ones.

The council stated the possible discontinuation of No Limits, Parkwood, Alderbrook and Outlook as Day Opportunity centres would reflect the success of its Community Connectors service with continued support to be made available for people to access other day opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, the council may choose to retain No Limits and Outlook for Day Opportunities but discontinue the use of Parkwood Centre which needs repairs and Alderbrook which currently only supports nine people who travel on average 16.5 miles to attend.

The council stated Short Break units at Petersham Centre, Victoria Street, at Brimington, and Newhall Bungalow, may be considered for discontinuation as well as Hadfield Road which has not been open since 2020 but if these proposals go-ahead there will also be a plan to retain Morewood Centre, at Alfreton, for planned Short Breaks only, with the capacity to support 100 people for 36 days each a year.

An alternative option for Short Breaks support might be to retain Morewood Centre and Newhall Bungalow for planned Short Breaks only, and discontinue the use of the other facilities.

Under these proposals these services would have surplus beds while providing 55 people with Short Break access, according to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council stated it has already transformed services after it previously agreed to close eight centres in 2022 following a consultation after a Day Opportunity services redesign.

This restructure was aimed at promoting the use of the council’s Community Connectors to provide alternative support with the hope of creating new opportunities and employment possibilities and to help people access to training and opportunities for volunteering or employment.

Dozens of campaigners had protested outside the council’s headquarters at County Hall, in October 2022, after the council had previously agreed to the phased closure of eight adult day care centres.

These closed centres included Ashbourne and Wirksworth combined, Renishaw, Coal Aston and Newhall, as well as Whitemoor in Belper and Oxcroft Lane, Cater Lane and Whitwell in Bolsover district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council currently supports around 2,000 people aged 18 to 65 with learning disabilities and autism and spending on adult social care support in Derbyshire accounts for almost half of the authority’s overall budget.

A council spokesperson stated: “Proposals to make significant changes in service provision require consultation with the public and those directly affected, including people who use the service, staff and carers and relevant stakeholders to ensure that their views can be taken into account when a final decision is made.”

The 12-week public consultation on possible changes to Day Opportunity centres and Short Break units is due to run from April 24 until July 17.

Derbyshire County Council’s review of Day Opportunity centres and Short Break units for people with learning disabilities is among many other council saving plans to ensure it meets an estimated budget deficit of more than £39m for the 2024-25 financial year which began on April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad