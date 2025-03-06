Derbyshire council increases its council tax share by over 65per cent amidst call for resignations

A community group has called for councillors at a debt-ravaged Derbyshire parish council to resign after the authority has been forced to increase its share of residents’ council tax bills by 65.58per cent to meet estimated annual operation costs of over £900,000.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council is facing severe financial and governance issues, according to a Locum report, and possible bankruptcy largely due to its running of the Creswell Health and Wellbeing Centre which is being investigated as the authority says it is taking decisive action to avoid insolvency.

The council’s new Locum Clerk and newly-appointed Responsible Financial Officer Matthew Evans, who was the author of the Locum report and has been praised since his recent arrival, has outlined in a budget report the need for the council to increase its share of the council tax bill by 65.58 per cent for the 2025-26 financial year following last year’s increase of 93.2per cent.

However, Creswell and Elmton Residents’ Action Group Chairperson, Christine Hope, stated at a meeting, on February 20, that the action group wants councillors to resign over its finances before the outcome of a National Association of Local Councils’ investigation into the council’s handling of its Creswell leisure centre.

Creswell Heritage And Wellbeing Centre, Courtesy Of The Centre And Creswell Parish Council

Ms Hope told councillors: “Going forward we need parish councillors who are knowledgeable, well trained, who understand and will question financial reports, who know what monthly audit processes should be, who are able to make individual decisions, informed by the expectations of the Good Councillor codes and guides on conduct and governance as well as financial management.

“We need councillors who work hard to do their best on all of these things – not just turn up to a meeting and put up their hand in favour of whatever because they are told to or expected to do so.

“The task ahead is not going to be easy at all. It’s going to take long hours to do a proper thorough job as a parish councillor in the financial circumstances we are now in.

“Unfortunately, your track record on all of these things both individually and collectively is not of the standard we expect and deserve from our elected parish councillors.

Creswell Events Centre, Courtesy Of Bolsover District Council

“We do not think you are capable or competent to deal with the serious and complex tasks ahead. We know this and feel we do not need to wait for the NALC report for confirmation of our views on this. Therefore we say to you all, now is the time for you to do the right thing and resign.”

Despite Ms Hope’s strong words, she expressed the group’s ‘sincere appreciation and gratitude’ to Locum Clerk Matthew Evans for his ‘sterling work’ culminating in the budget report which states the council will need a precept of £919,471.48 to meet its financial obligations.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has reportedly been running the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre, on Colliery Road, at a growing loss after it borrowed £2m from the Government Public Works Loan Board to complete its construction and Bolsover District Council’s company Dragonfly had to finish the development after the original contractors Woodhead Construction fell into administration.

Parish Cllr Duncan McGregor has said he believes it was the Covid-19 pandemic that threw the parish council and its leisure centre scheme into a crippling financial crisis and the council – which also owes money to Bolsover District Council due to the situation – has blamed a difficult economic climate and the cost of living crisis as it has struggled with running and equipment costs, wages and bills.

But the costs have led to public concern after the centre originally opened in April, 2023, and led to the council increasing its share of the council tax bill for the 2024-25 financial year by 93.2per cent to help with the centre’s costs with a subsequent council tax increase of 65.58per cent now expected in 2025-26.

The parish council will have to make total loan and debt repayments in the coming financial year of £273,258.60, according to the budget report which states that once debt repayments to the district council have been completed this burden will not necessarily have to remain on the precept which may allow for ‘breathing room’ in the next financial year.

Mr Evans stated: “The Health and Wellbeing Centre is currently the council’s largest area of expenditure, representing a significant financial commitment for the forthcoming financial year.”

He explained the centre’s day-to-day management is currently controlled by Bolsover District Council with all income being retained by the district council which is used to offset the site’s operating deficit which means the parish council does not benefit directly from any revenue from the facility.

For the current financial year, the parish council is being billed a management fee of £290,000, which will be carried over into the following year as the district council only issues bills in April and the total expenditure for the centre is reported to be £367,202.

Mr Evans’s budget report has urged the council to take proactive steps to manage the centre’s costs by exploring cheaper electricity, gas, and water suppliers, by implementing energy saving initiatives and green initiatives such as solar panels or LED lighting systems,

He added: “Once the [NALC] investigation is complete, it may offer clarity on whether the council will continue to operate the facility, whether a new management structure will be implemented, or whether it is in the public interest to relinquish the building or transfer its operations to another party.”

The budget report also stated there is significant scope to increase income generated from the council’s well-used Creswell Events Centre after the operational costs indicate a potential operating loss.

It also pointed out the Markland Campus changing facility for footballers, the Hub Youth Centre, on Colliery Road, and a Multi-use Games Centre used by only Creswell Cricket Club all represent parish council assets rented from the Welbeck Estate company that are not being utilised to their fullest extent while they are either operating at a loss or incurring significant or disproportionate costs.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council’s approved 65.58per cent increase in the portion of council tax it collects from residents will mean, according to the budget report, an estimated increase of £224.14 for a notional Band D property resulting in a Band D equivalent property final figure of £557.09.

Mr Evans stated: “This isn’t a rise I wanted to have to recommend to the council, however, on inspection of the accounts and the debts, liabilities and responsibilities of the council and in the time that I have had to uncover and reconstruct costs in little of under a month, it represents the option which seeks to protect parishioners from further increases which would not be sustainable.”

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council was also advised in the budget report to incorporate £100,000 into its precept as a financial safety net.

Ms Hope acknowledged that the parish council aims to reduce its debt liabilities this year so that next year’s budget and precept will hopefully be more positive for residents.

But she told councillors: “However, we have to deal with the here and now and not lose sight of how we got into this mess and who is ultimately responsible for it. The simple answer is all of you individually and collectively as parish councillors.”

The parish and district councils have stated they are considering the future of the Creswell Health and Wellbeing Centre on whether a new management structure will be implemented, or whether the building will be relinquished or have its operations transferred to another party.

A Bolsover District Council spokesperson said: “Bolsover District Council is aware there is an ongoing independent review of Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council which includes the Creswell Health and Wellbeing Centre.

“The Creswell Health and Wellbeing Centre is the responsibility of the parish council, however, when the review is complete, we will discuss the future options for the operational running of the centre with the parish council.

“Any arrangements will be at no cost to Bolsover District Council and ultimately the decisions relating to the running of the centre will be for the parish council.

“Any future arrangements will need to be approved by Bolsover District Council’s Executive and will be subject to a full report in due course.”