Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The district council’s planning committee approved planning permission at a meeting on March 13 for the housing development including new access routes, landscaping and open spaces on nine hectares of mainly agricultural land to the south west of Brockley Wood, near Shuttlewood, in Bolsover, with a new link road to be built between Shuttlewood Road and Oxcroft Lane.

A council spokesperson stated: “The application site is a sustainable location for housing development where Bolsover is identified as being at the top of the settlement hierarchy, and where there is good access, a range of services, employment opportunities, facilities and public transport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even though the planning application contradicts the council’s countryside protection policy with the site including three agricultural fields separated by hedgerows with some trees, the planning committee agreed the transport benefits and a new link road were significant enough to allow them to grant planning permission.

Artist's Picture Of A Proposed Residential Site For 161 Homes Near Brockley Wood And Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover

The site covers mainly agricultural land at the north side of Bolsover set between Oxcroft Lane on the east side and Shuttlewood Road on the west side with the derelict Boleappleton Farm to the west which is to be demolished.

New properties will include 14 single storey bungalows, 33 two-and-a-half storey houses and 114 two storey houses and 16 of these would meet the ‘affordable’ criteria to help address the national housing shortage.

However, before the planning committee granted planning permission it had to consider 36 objections – mainly from Shuttlewood Road residents – as well as an additional six further representations after the consultation deadline from people who had already objected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They complained the development would result in increased traffic congestion and pressure on overstretched facilities including schools, GP and dental surgeries, with the loss of greenfield land and it would impact upon the character of the area and its wildlife and that other brownfield sites would be more suitable.

Pictured Is An Aerial Shot Of A Site Proposed For A Residential Development Of 161 Homes Near Brockley Wood And Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover

Old Bolsover Town Council also objected on the grounds the development is outside the district council’s Local Plan housing provision and it would result in the loss of green space and countryside, increase noise and pollution and detrimentally affect the highways and a footpath.

The Ramblers Association also objected with concerns that the footpath that crosses the site might be built over when guidance states that footpaths should not be replaced with roads or roadside causeways.

However, the district council’s Urban Design Officer and Environmental Health Officer raised no objections to the planning application subject to conditions and the council’s Drainage Engineer also offered no objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Derbyshire County Council’s Highway Authority raised no objections subject to the provision of access, parking and turning facilities, highway improvement works, cycle parking facilities.

Its Rights of Way Team also stated that a footpath diversion would be necessary on the site and that proposed new pathway plans through the landscaped areas of the site have been welcomed.

The county council’s Flood Risk Team also raised no objections subject to the approval of proposals for surface water drainage and Yorkshire Water also raised no objections subject to conditions.

Concerning the infrastructure, the applicant has been asked by NHS Integrated Care Board and Chesterfield Royal Hospital to provide financial contributions, the applicant is also expected to make a financial contribution to address capacity issues at the area’s schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council considered the link road, highway safety, landscape, the visual impact, biodiversity, design and layout, infrastructure capacity and technical issues including archaeology, drainage and noise before agreeing to grant applicant Mr D. Abbott, of Barlborough, planning permission subject to a number of obligations.

These include financial contributions towards education to address capacity issues at the area’s schools, towards health and GP practices, a playing pitch and on-site play space, as well a a contribution towards library stock, and the provision of ‘off-site biodiversity compensation’.

A council spokesperson added: “The benefits of the delivery of the link road, together with the other benefits of the proposal including the provision of affordable houses and the social and economic benefits associated with the provision of additional market housing, are considered to outweigh the harms and the impacts identified.