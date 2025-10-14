Derbyshire council evacuates part of historic business park over ‘structural safety concerns’

A Derbyshire council has confirmed part of an historic business park has had to be evacuated over structural safety concerns following advice from a building control organisation that oversees safety and welfare regulations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover District Council, which manages the business park, revealed on October 13 that businesses at Pleasley Vale Business Park’s Mill One building have been asked to vacate the premises due to ‘safety concerns’ after the Derbyshire Building Control Partnership alerted and advised the council.

During a further statement, on October 14, a council spokesperson said: “Bolsover District Council can confirm that businesses operating from Mill One at Pleasley Vale Business Park are being asked to vacate the premises with immediate effect due to structural safety concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This action is being taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all occupants. Mills Two and Three are unaffected and remain operational.”

Pleasley Vale Business Park, Courtesy Of And Provided By Bolsover District Council

Pleasley Vale Business Park, on Outgang Lane, on the edge of Mansfield near Derbyshire, features 198 units over three mills and outlying buildings, including the Dye House, Stable Block, and the Mill Three Courtyard.

Council Leader, Cllr Jane Yates, previously said the council’s ‘absolute priority’ is the safety of the businesses and the authority was advised to immediately close, empty and secure the Mill One building for safety reasons.

The business park, which lies on a floodplain with a flooding threat posed by the River Meden, had been identified by the council for repair work as long ago as December, 2024, with renovations planned to get underway at the beginning of 2025 after the damage caused by Storm Babet in October, 2023, and due to the storm’s financial and operational impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Storm Babet, the River Meden overflowed and flooded parts of the site causing extensive damage to properties and land including flooding to the ground floor of Mill One and damage to an electricity substation with the financial and economic impact being felt by businesses.

The district council agreed in December, 2024, to use its financial reserves and implement any necessary borrowing to secure over £770,000 for flood mitigation works and repairs at Pleasley Vale Business Park.

It also agreed for work to start early in the New Year of 2025 to improve flood mitigation measures and essential repairs for safety reasons, the restoration of relations with tenants and to secure redevelopment and income.

Plans identified concerns over the failure of infrastructure such as lifts at the business park, the need for new flood defence doors for the nearby electricity substation at Mill One, the need for roof replacements at Mill One and Mill Two and the need for replacement and repair work to old crumbling brickwork, corroded steel lintels and window frames and damaged stonework and copings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s renovation plans also included improving the dam wall and making sure the Mill One pond could capture an increased level of water from the River Meden to slow the flow downstream into the Mill Two building and under the culverts in the Mill Three building.

Other targeted work included improvements for a fire alarm system, for the drainage network and installing a new lift in Mill Two.

Bolsover District Council recognised the need for a full intrusive structural survey to locate a potential culvert under Mill Three as well as a structural survey for Mill Three’s outbuildings which had seen visible signs of movement as well as work to renovate and reuse the two Gatehouse properties, Gardener’s Cottage and Coach House, which are on the Listed Buildings at Risk register.

The Derbyshire Building Control Partnership, which is a joint operation involving local authorities, ensures construction projects comply with building regulations for safety and welfare and it reviews plans and carries out site inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolsover District Council has stated it is working with the businesses to help them relocate and support has been made available with the financial costs of the move.

A council spokesperson added: “The council is working closely with affected tenants to support them as they move out of the building safely and smoothly. Further updates will be provided once the building has been fully vacated.

“The safety and wellbeing of our business community is our top priority.”

Bolsover District Council has stated that it is taking specialist advice and guidance on the issues that have been found and on October 14 it confirmed that the ‘safety concerns’ related to structural matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Yates, said: “This is a very upsetting situation but our absolute priority is the safety of the businesses in the Mill.

“We have been advised to immediately close, empty and secure the building for safety reasons.

“We understand this is a huge upheaval for the businesses involved and we will do absolutely everything in our power to help them, but we must put safety first.”

The council revealed in a previous report that its Business Estates Manager had already been working tirelessly to maintain fractured relationships with tenants after they had grown frustrated with the time taken to carry out repairs following Storm Babet, in 2023, and with the failure of infrastructure such as lifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 2023/24 financial year Pleasley Vale Business Park generated an income of £569,000 with operational liabilities of £460,658 making £145,000 for the council’s budget ‘outturn’, according to the authority.

Bolsover District Council stated it is looking closely at options for the future of the Mills with an understanding that the buildings are an important part of the district’s industrial history.

The history of the Mills dates back to 1784, according to the council, and since then they have been used as a cotton spinning mill, munitions factory and now as a business park.

Bolsover District Council has been questioned about the possible costs to the council concerning the safety concerns, the evacuation and for the necessary support for the affected businesses as well as whether the incident relates to its renovation plans but it has chosen not to comment on these matters at this stage.

The Derbyshire Building Control Partnership has also been questioned over the specifics of the ‘safety concerns’ at the business park but at the time of publication it had not yet commented.