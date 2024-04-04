Derbyshire council considers reducing number of centres and units for adults with learning difficulties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservative-controlled council’s cabinet will decide at a meeting on April 11, at County Hall, in Matlock, whether to give the go-ahead for a public consultation on plans to redesign how the authority provides Day Opportunity centres and Short Break residential units for adults with learning difficulties.

Possible proposed options to be decided after the consultation include discontinuing the use of Day Opportunity centres at No Limits, at Chesterfield, Parkwood Centre, at Alfreton, Alderbrook Centre, at Chinley, and Outlook, at Long Eaton, for those with learning difficulties or autism, or retain No Limits and Outlook but discontinue the use of Parkwood and Alderbrook.

The council is also considering proposals to discontinue the use of Short Break residential units at Victoria Street, at Brimington, Petersham Centre, at Long Eaton, Newhall Bungalow, at Swadlincote, and Hadfield Road, at Glossop, for those with learning difficulties and retain Morewood Centre, at Alfreton, for planned Short Breaks only, or retain Morewood Centre and Newhall Bungalow for planned Short Breaks only and discontinue the use of the other facilities.

Alfreton's Parkwood Centre requires major repairs, the council says

Cllr Natalie Hoy, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, said: “We remain committed to supporting people with learning disabilities and, or who are autistic, their families and carers.

“People with learning disabilities have told us they want the same opportunities as everyone else – getting involved in their community, going out with friends, learning new skills or finding work.

“We have been developing services that help them to achieve these ambitions but we also have to ensure we’re supporting those who need us most.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being a well-managed council, balancing our books from year to year, but like all other councils across the country we’re facing increasing financial pressures that are outside our control.

Derbyshire County Council'S County Hall Offices, Off Bank Road, In Matlock

“And with demand for adult social care support rising, it means we have to consider how we continue to deliver the services we are required to by law.”

The council currently operates four day centres at Alderbrook, Parkwood Centre, No Limits and Outlook which are used by a total of 57 people for an average of three days per week.

It also expanded its team of Community Connectors to work with more people to find alternative opportunities to building-based services which helps them create connections, explore interests, increase social activities and gain skills.

The council stated Short Breaks are currently provided to 55 people at Newhall Bungalow, Petersham Centre, Morewood Centre and at Victoria Street, at Brimington, with Hadfield Road, at Glossop, remaining unused since 2020 due to its lack of suitability.

Its latest report added that its focus is on future planning for people with a learning disability or autism or both to improve independence, skills and confidence so more people can explore options about how they want to live and be supported which requires a review of the council’s care provision.

Derbyshire County Council’s report on the proposals recognises the valuable role of carers who look after loved ones at home and the importance of reliable, planned Short Break services and stayovers for those with learning difficulties to give carers a rest.

It also stressed the council acknowledges the need to make sure plans are in place if carers can no longer care for loved ones so the proposals include plans to develop independent living skills during short-term breaks and to work with families on longer-term contingency plans in case of unforeseen circumstances.

The council stated the possible discontinuation of No Limits, Parkwood, Alderbrook and Outlook as Day Opportunity centres would be in light of the growth and success of its Community Connectors service with continued support to help people access alternative day opportunities.

Alternatively, the council may choose to retain No Limits and Outlook for Day Opportunities but discontinue the use of Parkwood Centre which needs repairs costing around £1.7m and Alderbrook which currently only supports nine people who travel on average 16.5 miles to attend.

The council stated that Short Break units at Petersham Centre, Victoria Street, at Brimngton, and Newhall Bungalow, may be considered for discontinuation as well as Hadfield Road which has not been open since 2020 but if these proposals go-ahead there will also be a plan to retain Morewood Centre, at Alfreton, for planned Short Breaks only with the capacity to support 100 people for 36 days each a year.

This proposed option would enable staff to support people with learning disabilities and, or autism as well as their families with long-term and contingency planning and by working towards developing independent living skills.

An alternative proposed option for Short Breaks support might be to retain Morewood Centre and Newhall Bungalow for planned Short Breaks only and discontinue the use of the other facilities.

Under these proposals these services would have surplus beds while meeting the current demand of being able to provide 55 people with Short Break access and these services would also be able to respond to future demand.

The council stated that it has already transformed these services after a previous consultation to create new Day Opportunities to help people with learning disabilities and autism lead safe, fulfilling lives.

This work, according to the council’s report, has shown that those with learning difficulties and autism want to be as independent as possible with equal access to opportunities and services such as housing, leisure activities, jobs, health and transport.

Derbyshire County Council has stated its battle to meet the rising costs faced by adult social care is one of its biggest financial concerns.

The council currently supports around 2,000 people aged 18 to 65 with learning disabilities and autism and spending on adult social care support in Derbyshire accounts for almost half of the authority’s overall budget at 48per cent.

Its review of Day Opportunity centres and Short Break units for people with learning difficulties is among many other council saving plans to ensure it meets an estimated budget deficit of more than £39m for the 2024-25 financial year which began on April 1.

The council stated that to help it get the best value for money for its services, at a time of increasing financial pressures, it needs to review how people’s assessed care needs are met.

Councillor Hoy added: “I’d like to reassure people that these are proposals only and, if Cabinet agree to consult, no decisions would be made until we had heard everyone’s views.”

The previous consultation from March 28 to June 19, in 2022, resulted in the introduction of a progressive plan to help more people with learning difficulties access training, skills and opportunities for volunteering or employment via the council’s Community Connector service.