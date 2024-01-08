Derbyshire council considers public consultation into possible emergency fund changes

Derbyshire County Council is considering making changes to reinforce its continued support for a countywide emergency fund to keep helping the most vulnerable with a possible increase in payouts for those desperately in need.

The council’s cabinet will be asked at a cabinet meeting on January 11 to agree to seek the public’s views on four proposed changes to the Derbyshire Discretionary Fund which includes an increase in the amount paid out in an emergency.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for Health and Communities, Councillor Carol Hart, said: “The Derbyshire Discretionary Fund is a vital fund that helps the most vulnerable people in our communities, especially at a time of increased cost of living pressures.

“We need to ensure we can continue to help those residents who need us most.”

There has been a huge increase in demand for the fund which offers support to help residents facing crisis and emergency situations, according to the council, and to ensure those who need help the most are supported the council believes changes to the policy need to be considered.

The DDF operates on a direct application basis and offers two kinds of support.

These include: Emergency cash payments which can be used to buy food and heating which are currently £54 plus an additional £10 per affected householder; And exceptional pressure grants, which help people with essential household equipment or to otherwise ease financial pressure on families who do not have the means themselves.

New proposals outlined in a cabinet report have been designed to help the council use its available budget in the best way possible to support the most vulnerable.

These include: Increasing the amount payable in an emergency cash payment in line with either inflation or increases in benefit rates; Developing criteria for a ‘budget brake’ in the fund to help the council re-prioritise at times of greatest demand; Limit the maximum number of emergency cash payments to two in any twelve-month period – it currently stands at three which would be in line with most other councils that offer this kind of support; And change the scope of items that can be awarded as an exceptional pressure grant.

Cllr Hart added: “The DDF helps us to ensure funds reach a wide range of households needing financial support in an emergency, including those who may not currently be claiming welfare benefits.

“We need to ensure it reaches those who need it most and with demand on the fund rising, we need to consider consulting on changing the way we allocate it so we can continue with this support.

“I’d like to reassure residents that if cabinet agrees to consult on the fund, no decisions would be made until everyone’s views were taken into account.”

If Cabinet agrees the proposals, an eight-week public consultation is expected to be launched on January 22, 2024.

The cabinet will be considering whether to approve the public consultation during a busy cabinet meeting on January 11.

It will also begin considering a number of budget saving proposals during the meeting that may involve changes that could affect the elderly, disabled and children if they eventually get the go-ahead in an effort to set and balance its 2024/25 budget.

Derbyshire County Council is currently considering some very difficult decisions after it has forecast an estimated budget overspend of £33m for the 2023/24 financial year and a £39.5m budget shortfall for the subsequent 2024/25 financial year.

The council has stated that many councils across the country are experiencing similar external, financial issues due to previous high inflation rates, Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, and it has stopped all non-essential spending and implemented a hiring freeze, except for essential jobs, and it is having to make many tough decisions.