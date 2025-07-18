Derbyshire council considers further extension plans at Travellers’ site

Plans for a further extension at a Travellers’ site which had originally attracted concerns about traffic and road safety have been put on hold as planners seek advice about the suitability of a nearby private lane for the movement of vehicles and equipment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee deferred a decision during a recent meeting on Mr McAlister’s application to change grazing land to a parking and manoeuvring area for an adjacent, existing Traveller site with new access for vehicles at The Stables, on Featherbed Lane, between Shuttlewood and Bolsover.

The committee decided to put the matter on hold to check if Derbyshire County Council’s Rights of Way Team has any concerns about the suitability of a longer part of the lane for vehicles and equipment connected with the nearby Traveller site and whether the lane would need any modifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson stated: “The application is for the retention of the extended hard standing to provide additional parking or manoeuvring space for the existing Traveller site.”

Pictured Is Featherbed Lane, At Bolsover

The Traveller site was given planning permission in March, 2023, for just three pitches despite public concerns over traffic and road safety before it was granted further permission for a further four pitches in December, 2024.

It originally attracted traffic and road safety concerns from residents about the impact of the development on a narrow country lane and damage to its surface along a route which is also used as a public footpath.

Objections included concerns about noise, the number of new inhabitants, that the area is a greenfield site and that access to Featherbed Lane from Shuttlewood Road is already very difficult and dangerous and that the area does not allow two vehicles to pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others raised concerns that Featherbed Lane is unsuitable for traffic movement because it is an unadopted, public footpath and bridleway.

The site’s subsequent expansion from three pitches to seven also attracted objections including further fears of increased traffic and concerns about poor access to Shuttlewood Road and the danger posed to pedestrians while the lane is used as a footpath along with concerns about emergency vehicle access.

Old Bolsover Town Council had also raised objections over the extension from three to seven pitches at the site on the grounds of road safety, the loss of greenfield land, drainage issues and feared damage to the lane.

Bolsover District Council has acknowledged that the latest proposal to convert grazing land into a parking and manoeuvring area next to the Traveller site is not compliant with Development in the Countryside policy but it has also stated that it would contribute towards meeting an identified need for Traveller sites in the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The district council stated that the proposal is not considered to significantly detract from the character of the area and it can be sufficiently enclosed by appropriate boundary treatment as a condition to prevent encroachment into adjoining land.

Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority also stated it did not consider the proposed parking and storage area will have a detrimental highway impact or any impact on the adjacent public footpath on Featherbed Lane and there would not be an unacceptable impact on highway safety or a severe impact on congestion and that there are no justifiable grounds on which an objection could be maintained.

A district council spokesperson stated: “The existing permission for the seven Traveller’s plots has a condition preventing business use of the site.

“This reflects that Featherbed Lane is an unadopted road or track which also forms a public right of way – Footpath 44 Bolsover – and use of the site should be limited to a residential use as a trade or business operating from the site may be detrimental to highway or pedestrian safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District council planning officers have recommended the latest application for a parking and manoeuvring area for vehicles and equipment linked to the Traveller pitches should be approved with conditions including a boundary hedge, a lighting strategy with any plans for external illumination, and that there will be no trade or business at the site, and that it shall not be used as a separate Traveller pitch.

However, the district council’s planning committee on July 9 decided to defer any decision until a later date to find out if the county council’s Rights of Way Team has any concerns about a longer section of the private lane, which carries a Public Right of Way, being used for vehicles and equipment from the Traveller site and whether the surface of the lane is suitable without modifications or improvements.