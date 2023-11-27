Derbyshire council clarifies housing numbers as it considers a massive residential ‘village’ scheme

Bolsover District Council has released details about the history of proposed large numbers of properties linked to a planning application for a massive housing development in Clowne after campaigners have complained about the scale of the scheme and its inclusion in the council’s Local Plan for the region.

Proposed Clowne Garden Village Site

Waystone Ltd has submitted a long-running planning application to Bolsover District Council for the Clowne Garden Village housing scheme for 1,800 properties with 24 hectares of greenfield land for mixed-development and employment, as well as community and commercial facilities between Clowne and Barlborough.

Campaigner Roger Dell, of Barlborough, who is objecting to the planning application, has raised questions about the number of properties involved in the scheme after he claims a previously proposed Clowne Garden Village housing plan for 1,494 homes, from 2017, was put on hold by the council but was still included in its March, 2020, Local Plan.

Mr Dell has claimed that despite having been allegedly removed from consideration, the council included the formally proposed development for 1,494 dwellings in its 2020, Local Plan, as part of plans to meet the council’s target of 5,723 new dwellings for the district and to meet the required level of housing in its Local Plan required by the National Planning Policy Framework.

Clowne Garden Village site map from the initial planning application in 2017.

But the council has stated The Clowne Garden Village Strategic Site Allocation was found to be sound and acceptable within the Local Plan Inspector’s Report into the examination of the Local Plan for Bolsover district, published in January, 2020.

Bolsover District Council added that the Clowne Garden Village scheme properly featured as a strategic site allocation in the Local Plan for the district which was adopted in March, 2020, although it recognises the current increased total number of properties – of no more than 1,800 – will depend on further approval through more detailed reserved matters in the planning process.

A council spokesperson stated: “In terms of housing numbers, the Clowne Garden Village Strategic Site Allocation is expected within the adopted Local Plan for Bolsover district to accommodate approximately 1,500 dwellings based on an average of 30 dwellings per hectare, albeit at adoption only 1,050 dwellings were expected to be delivered during the plan period and thus contribute to the Local Plan’s housing requirement to 2033.”

But the council explained the new increased number of no more than 1,800 properties will depend on later, ‘reserved matters’ applications following any approved outline planning permission for the overall scheme.

The council spokesperson added: “It is noted that the planning application proposes a higher total number of dwellings due to it being based on an average of 35 dwellings per hectare, although if approved the eventual total number of dwellings would be no higher than the proposed 1,800 dwellings and will depend on actual numbers approved through the more detailed reserved matters planning applications that would follow any granting of outline planning permission.”

Bolsover District Council has to meet housing and affordable housing targets, according to council Planning Policy Manager Chris McKinney, because of growing demand and shortages nationwide and the strategy to expand Clowne could involve a 20-year long process.

Some Clowne and Barlborough residents have complained the proposed site, north of Clowne, including part of the village centre off Hickinwood Lane, is also on greenfield land that had once been Green Belt, but Mr McKinney stated there was a robust review citing “exceptional circumstances” which allowed the removal of this area from Green Belt preservation.

Clowne Garden Village Action Group campaigner Dom Mr Webb has also argued that Green Belt land should not have been released from preservation to allow for development.

Campaigners opposed to the scheme and Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher have also raised fears about the development’s possible impact on highways and existing services, the loss of countryside and wildlife, alongside concerns about drainage, flooding and overcrowding.

Both Waystone and the council have been consulting with residents and organisations including National England, the Coal Authority, the Environment Agency, Highways England, Yorkshire Water, Derbyshire County Council and others.

Waystone has acknowledged some opposition but has also stated that a good number were supportive and positive about the plans with the potential for economic growth, jobs and facilities.

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee had originally resolved to approve the application in June, 2018, subject to conditions and it being temporarily referred to the Secretary of State, but following delays with legal agreements and the Covid-19 pandemic, reports needed to be updated and the application has again come under consideration.

Despite fellow campaigner Dom Webb’s call for a judicial review into the lawfulness of the plans, based on the timing and influence of the scheme’s inclusion in the March, 2020 Local Plan, the council is continuing to consider the planning application and it has stressed that it has to follow guidance and legislation when considering applications.