Derbyshire County Council which has been working for more than two years to resolve congestion problems at a notorious M1 junction in the region has agreed that a solution with more funding is much-needed as Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet has joined the fight to improve the traffic flow.

The Midlands Connect transport body – which helps to develop transport projects – recently crowned Labour MP Ms Fleet as its ‘Parliamentary Champion’ for Junction 28 of the M1 motorway, at South Normanton, near Alfreton, to promote a relevant upgrade scheme in Parliament and to make the issue a priority for the new Government.

Conservative-led Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, Cllr Carolyn Renwick, said: “We would entirely agree that a solution to the congestion and safety issues at Junction 28 needs to be found, along with the funding to deliver it.

“The junction is a major pinch-point on both the M1 Motorway and the A38 in Derbyshire and causes huge issues for businesses and local residents alike.

“Without investment, it will limit opportunities for delivering new housing and jobs in the area and continue to cost the economy millions of pounds every year.

“Derbyshire County Council has been working hard for more than two years to try to secure improvement and investment on this junction alongside Midlands Connect and the former [Conservative] MP for Bolsover Mark Fletcher, and we are extremely keen to see this progress.

“We are pleased that National Highways are supportive of an improvement at Junction 28, and a considerable amount of work and effort has already been put into this matter. I will continue to press for this until a solution is secured and funding is allocated by the Government to deliver a solution.”

The M1 motorway’s Junction 28 is regarded as an important logistical location in the East Midlands sitting between Birmingham and Manchester and it is where the M1 links to Sutton and Mansfield via the A38.

It also provides links to Sheffield and Nottingham for South Normanton, Pinxton, Alfreton, Kirkby and Sutton-in-Ashfield residents and it serves as a route to the Peak District National Park.

Ms Fleet said: “Anyone who lives near Junction 28 knows just how congested it gets, how much that impacts local roads and how frustrating it is being stuck in traffic in this area.

“As Parliamentary Champion for the upgrade works for this junction, I’ll fight to get these improvements carried out as soon as possible.”

National Highways has stated that it is looking forward to working with Ms Fleet to help reduce congestion at the problematic junction which sees thousands of hours of delays every year.

Kamaljit Khokhar, National Highways Head of Planning and Development, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve journeys for people using our roads and are in the early stages of exploring solutions to improve safety and travel times at this junction.

“Working closely with Midlands Connect, we continue to support a strategic approach to long-term investment as we seek to develop solutions to benefit all road users. We look forward to working with Ms Fleet regarding Junction 28.”

Midlands Connect stated the junction sees thousands of hours of delays each year costing the economy millions of pounds and it has argued it is in desperate need of intervention and its analysis earlier in the year showed the junction was up to what it quoted to be ‘107per cent’ capacity in the morning rush-hour period.

County Cllr Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, said: “The congestion problems at Junction 28 is just one of many issues on our roads that urgently need Government attention.

“We have issues with congestion on the A61 around Chesterfield, and we urgently need more money for highways maintenance and landslips. What we now need is action and funding from the Government.”

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, said Junction 28 has been one of its road priorities for some time and it understands how drivers in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire are snarled up in traffic with frustrating knock-on effects for individuals and businesses.

She added: “The improvements Midlands Connect is proposing will provide a much-needed economic boost to Bolsover and the surrounding region and provide better connectivity for residents.

“We look forward to working with Natalie on this vital project.”