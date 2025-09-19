Derbyshire council backs “no place for hate” campaign - after “barrage of racism" towards refugees

A “no place for hate” campaign will be launched across Derby in a bid to quash abuse, intimidation, bullying and harassment.

The campaign, backed by councillors at a Derby City Council meeting last night (Wednesday, September 17), included some members sharing their own experiences of abuse alongside claims that the project was politically calculated.

Alongside the campaign, the council will ask officials to prioritise hate crime in the city and to seek additional support for hate crime victims.

Cllr Nadine Peatfield, Labour leader, who brought the motion, said: “In our city, there is no place for abuse. No room for hate. Only space for dignity, fairness, and respect. Our city is stronger when we stand together. We reject hate in all its forms.

Cllr Nadine Peatfield during the \'no room for hate\' debate. Image from Derby City Council.

“We live in challenging times, where we are witnessing more rhetoric about division rather than social cohesion, more hate speech rather than calls for tolerance and more abuse directed at groups and individuals, instead of understanding.

“Do we want to be a city where intimidation, harassment and hate can take root, slowly corroding the bonds of trust and respect between neighbours?

“Hate will find no home here, abuse will find no safe harbour here, division will find no welcome here.”

She called on councillors to “choose courage” “at time when division is easy and hate is loud”.

Cllr Sarah Chambers, Labour, said: “We are witnessing an explosion of hatred and division across the country, only now it is being cleverly rebranded, wrapped in the language as free speech.”

She called the internet “a cesspit for unmoderated hatred and keyboard warriors”.

Cllr Ndukwe Onuoha, Labour, said: “I am a migrant. I was born in a lovely town called Aba in the south-east of Nigeria, which interestingly resembles its nature, its love for community and its respect for one another, Derby.

“That was one of the reasons why we chose to make Derby our home. We saw in this place those values of compassion and respect.

“It is also one of the reasons why I chose to stand as a councillor because I do believe that as one who has received much kindness from this city and this community, I should also give back.”

Cllr Onuoha said he had stopped reading comments about himself online due to “racist tropes” which have become a “normal” occurrence.

He said: “Do we crucify community cohesion on the altar of political expediency because we feel we will perhaps be able to get a few more votes, or a few more likes or a few more accolades, that everything is fair game? Well, it should not be.”

Cllr Hardyal Dhindsa, Labour, said: “Hate usually thrives at times of social poverty and neglect and the cost of living crisis has stretched our communities, these are challenging times

“From my experience, in the 70s and 80s, some of us who are from an Asian background, we experienced targeted hatred which started with low-level verbal but then it became physical attacks. I remember those and endured those and we need to challenge and tackle hate in this city.

“We need to reaffirm our united opposition to hatred in all its forms, verbal or on social media, they have to be robustly pushed back.”

Cllr Lucy Care, Liberal Democrat, said: “While this motion feels like motherhood and apple pie, and something that we shouldn’t need to be talking about, at the moment sadly it is.”

Cllr Tim Prosser, Reform, said: “While it sounds fantastic, this is, without doubt, a waste of our time.”

He said the motion was a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” and was “virtue signalling” aimed at “redefining hate to suit your agenda”.

Cllr Gaurav Pandey, Conservative, said: “I came from India and this is the country that gave me the opportunity to become a councillor. Thank you, United Kingdom.”

He said there was a “need to tone down rhetoric on both sides”, not just on the political right.

Cllr Alan Graves, Reform, said: “It is right that there is no room for abuse or hate, however I don’t believe Labour mean it.”

He said that he had been called “disgusting and vile” by former Labour city council leader Ranjit Banwait in 2016, with no councillors coming to his defence.

Cllr Graves also pointed to a tweet from Cllr Sarah Chambers, who had seconded the “no room for hate motion” which had called him “racist, xenophobic, misogynistic” following his appointment as mayor in 2023.

He said: “I don’t believe the Labour group understands what zero tolerance to hate is.”

Cllr Steve Hassell, Conservative, said: “Hate is a very strong word. I don’t hate anyone. I am a fan of robust debate and I might be accused of the odd barbed comment.

“This motion comes from a good place but it does a disservice to the vast majority of people. I have been subjected to a death threat, which is rather nasty.

“It is a shame that this motion has to come because we are giving a voice to the few, not the many.

“Without being too pious, have a look at yourself before you speak.”

Cllr Peatfield said the motion had been triggered by the response the city council had received to a refugee week post on social media in June.

She said the “barrage of racism, foul language and abuse” had left council officers “traumatised”.

After laughter in the public gallery, Cllr Peatfield said: “Is that funny? We all know words cause damage. I cannot quote them in this chamber because it is so disgusting.”

She paraphrased that the comments included mention of “cockroaches coming into this country”, questioning “is anyone laughing now?”.

Cllr Peatfield said the comments referred to homeless people as “scum”, that white British people had founded the country and that the Windrush generation (from Jamaica) had turned the country to “s***”, and “talked about Islamic countries as dirty”.

She said: “You’re right, I didn’t need to bring this motion, but I had hoped I would find unity.”