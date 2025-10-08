Derbyshire council agrees to repair roofs at Pavilion Gardens to prevent leaking and damage

Council planners have given the go-ahead for work to repair and replace four roof sections at the famous and historic Pavilion Gardens’ listed buildings to prevent leaking and water damage from rainfall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Peak Borough Council’s Development Committee approved its own planning application during a meeting on October 6 for repairs and roof replacements with thermal upgrading, replacement of glazing and windows and maintenance work to be carried out at the popular tourist attraction off St John’s Road, in Buxton.

A council spokesperson stated: “The proposals are deemed to be acceptable in principle and are considered to sustain and preserve the character of the Listed Building as well as the Conservation Area [and] additionally the proposals would continue to preserve the setting of [the] designated Park and Garden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pavilion Gardens include a cluster of Listed Buildings that dates from the 1870s and the planned work relates to the overall Grade II Listed Building which lies in the Grade II Registered Historic Pavilion Park and Garden within the Buxton Central Conservation Area.

The Pavilion Gardens, At Buxton

The North Entrance foyer, ticket office, and boiler room at the historic property was added in the 1930s with its original design surviving largely unaltered.

Work is to be carried out across four roof sections including above the 1930s extension office block, above the café and retail area, over the restaurant and mezzanine, and above the Arts Centre.

The 1930’s extension office block will have its roof replaced with a flat, tapered insulation and new membrane and with a new coloured render to match the existing walls while two roof lanterns and two windows will be replaced and the existing guttering over the Octagon Lounge and along the south facing elevation will be replaced with a liquid membrane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work will also be done to the roof over the café and retail area with modifications replacing lead cover flashing with the introduction of a new roof covering, the redecorating and reinstalling of fixings where needed, and any existing paintwork would be treated and redecorated.

Pictured Is The Pavilion Gardens, At Buxton

Over the restaurant area and mezzanine roof section, the spire is to be redecorated and cracked glazing will be replaced with new matching Georgian wired glazing while broken and missing slates will be replaced, ridge tiles will be fixed, and the existing bitumen felt roof covering would be retained and a new liquid membrane will be overlaid to this area.

The Arts Centre will have broken and missing slates replaced and existing hip and ridge tiles will be relined in new mortar with mechanical fixings and there will be replacement work around the eaves and gables and guttering and stonework will be re-pointed.

High Peak Borough Council’s Conservation Officer stated that a 2024 condition survey outlined a need for roof repairs to prolong the lifespan of the listed building and to keep it watertight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer also recognised that it has been preferable to replace any lead with a material which poses less of a risk of theft and subsequent future damage.

Historic England had initially raised concerns about the scheme’s materials and assessments and drainage and had called for a more traditional roof system with lead flashing but after reviewing new information it conceded to the advice of the council’s Conservation Officer.

Regarding the café and retail area, the council’s Conservation Officer stated: “The proposed works are considered to be well justified to prolong and make watertight the listed buildings.

“Historic England raised concerns regarding inappropriate render and installation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harm caused by the use of inappropriate materials is considered to be at the lower degree of less than substantial harm. Furthermore, this harm is considered to be outweighed by keeping a public function space in use, and in a well maintained condition.”

The council stated the plans look to minimise any harm with the refurbishment and repair of historic fabric where possible although there would be some limited and less than substantial harm upon the listed building this is deemed to be outweighed by the public benefit of renovation and repairs to prevent leaking and further damage to the heritage asset.

A council spokesperson added: “The works will allow for the continued use of the Pavilion Gardens complex to be enjoyed by the general public.”

Development Committee councillors granted planning permission for the authority to carry out the roof repairs at the Pavilion Gardens subject to the outlined plans and for the work to be carried out within the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pavilion Gardens are owned by High Peak Borough Council and the authority is responsible for the heritage asset’s overall management while Parkwood Leisure Ltd operates and runs events and services at the venue.