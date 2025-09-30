Derbyshire Conservatives call on Government to build four new schools – as review continues for almost a year

Derbyshire Conservatives have written to the Secretary of State for Education demanding an end to the Government’s ongoing review into four ‘urgently needed’ new schools.

Former Conservative MPs Lee Rowley, Mark Fletcher and Heather Wheeler had campaigned locally for four new schools to be built in Derbyshire, with a support from local Conservative Councillors.

The schools include The Avenue CE Primary in Wingerworth, Bolsover 6th Form (North Derbyshire University Academy) in Bolsover, Infinity Park Spencer Academy, near Sinfin, and New House Farm CE Primary, near Mickleover.

All four projects, backed by strong business cases and widespread community support, were approved and secured funding under the last Conservative Government after going through a rigorous process.

But the schools have been under a review, which includes 40 other schools across the country, for almost a year now leaving local families, schools and Council officers in limbo.

Now Derbyshire Conservatives have written to the Secretary of State for Education demanding an end to the Government’s ongoing review and calling for action.

The letter argued that the new schools were vital to meet ‘growing demand’ for school places, particularly in areas of ‘significant new housing growth’.

Bolsover 6th Form was highlighted in the letter as project with a ‘potential to raise aspiration’ in one of Derbyshire’s ‘most deprived and underserved areas, transforming opportunities and life chances for local young people’.

Cllr Alex Dale, Leader of the Opposition at Derbyshire County Council, said it was time to 'conclude this review' and 'get on with building' the schools.

Cllr Alex Dale, Leader of the Opposition at Derbyshire County Council, said: “Parents need certainty, our officers need to plan properly, and young people in places like Bolsover, North East Derbyshire and South Derbyshire need the opportunities these schools will bring.

"Instead, we have a Government that has spent almost a year dithering, leaving communities completely in limbo. Enough is enough! It’s time to conclude this review and get on with building them.”

The Conservative Group has also submitted a formal motion to the next meeting of Derbyshire County Council, calling on the Council as a whole to back their approach, endorse the case for all four schools and press the Government to make a decision without any further delay.

Cllr Martyn Ford, Conservative Councillor for Etwall and Findern, who is seconding the motion, added: “Residents in my area are quite rightly asking what on earth is going on. These schools were approved, they’re needed, and people want to see progress.

"I’m particularly worried that, because of developer timescales and legal agreements, some of these projects could now be at risk of ever happening at all if the Government doesn’t get on with them. Derbyshire can’t afford to miss out.”