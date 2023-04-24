Luke Payne, 20, is making his mark as a planning assistant at Collis Engineering Ltd after being recruited at a careers fair in Derby.

His role involves putting drawings into the system and using software to create the works and plan the manufacturing process for the company’s rail sector clients.

Luke said: “University wasn’t for me as I wouldn’t want to be in education full-time. This way I’m learning on the job and gaining practical experience as well as studying for a degree – and I’m getting paid. My degree course is over three years and starts in September, with day release at The Roundhouse. My main aim now is to get my degree and hopefully stay with Collis after I’ve completed my apprenticeship.”

Luke Payne, apprentice, and Richard Whitehead, assurance airector with Collis Engineering Ltd.

He has already gained his level 3 qualification in advanced manufacturing and engineering from Derby College Group, which runs The Roundhouse technical skills college. Luke tried another career after completing his course, but found he missed engineering so went along to the apprenticeship and jobs fair to see what opportunities were available.

He said: “I took my CV and got talking to different employers, which is how I came to meet Collis, my new employer. Collis is a rail engineering business that work on interesting projects such as HS2 and I wanted to find out more. They were interested in me too, and I was invited along to an interview. That went well and a few weeks ago I was taken on as the company’s first ever manufacturing engineering degree apprentice.”

Luke’s employer Richard Whitehead, assurance director with Collis, said: “Luke came along to see us at the Diveristyin2Engineering event and impressed us there and at his interview. He was just the sort of person we were looking for. We’ve worked with Derby College for more than 10 years now to deliver apprenticeships but Luke is our first degree apprentice.”