Wirksworth based TDP Ltd is looking for a name for its new flat-packed raised bed – and the winner will receive one of their own just in time for the growing season.

The family run company, which won The King’s Award for Enterprise Sustainable Development 2023, was founded by managing director Rob Barlow who works alongside his wife Anne and their children Kym and Luke. More than 2.8 billion recycled plastic bottles have been used by the business in its products to date, saving huge amounts of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere and preventing more plastic waste from going into landfill and oceans.

Rob said: “We are proud to be from Derbyshire and a lot of our designs have been named after the places we have enjoyed spending time in as a family." These include the top-selling ‘Dale’ bench in a range which includes ‘Cromford’, ‘Wirksworth’, ‘Peak’ and ‘Riber’ bench designs.

The winning name will win this raised bed (photo: Rob Barlow)

"Not all our furniture is named after Derbyshire place names,” said Rob. “We also do a children’s range which is named after colourful animals like ‘Macaw’, ‘Hummingbird’ and ‘Parrot’ so people should let their imagination run wild!

“Naming products is a bit like naming children – it takes a surprising amount of thought, and needs to last a long time! This time we thought we’d ask members of the public to help us out and we will send the winning entrant their very own TDP flat pack raised bed to say thank you. We hope that lots of people will send us ideas for names and we look forward to seeing what they come up with.”

The new TDP raised bed at a metre squared is completely frost and rot resistant. It is made from recycled plastic that is the equivalent of 4,343 plastic bottles, which equates to the emissions created by driving 645 miles in the average car.

TDP’s raised bed naming competition will take place between March 13-20. The High Sheriff of Derbyshire, Theresa Peltier, will pick out the winning name.

The new TDP raised bed, made from recycled plastic bottles, is frost free and rot free.

To enter, head to TDP’s LinkedIn page (TDP Recycled plastic furniture) and post your most imaginative planter name, and why you’ve chosen it, in the comments section, below the relevant post. Entries in the comments section or sent by direct message to TDP to [email protected] will be considered.