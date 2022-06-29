Derbyshire company reports 30% rise in online searches for male jewellery - as Harry Styles and Brooklyn Beckham lead 'evolution'

C W Sellors, whose headquarters is in Ashbourne, has reported a 30% increase in online traffic to men’s jewellery collections.

Steve Ashby, digital marketing manager, said: “Our most popular men’s jewellery items currently remain to be cufflinks and rings. However, we are beginning to see emerging trends of shoppers looking to buy necklaces and bracelets. In many cases customers will even buy multiple items to be worn together and ‘stacked’ on top of each other.

"At C W Sellors, we don’t foresee men wearing jewellery to be a fad or trend – it’s more of an evolution. Certain gemstones or jewellery designs may have previously been associated with a particular demographic, but as society is evolving, all fashion, including jewellery is beginning to transcend factors such as how old you are, what you wear and now, even your gender. We are pleased to see that men are being welcomed and catered for more within the jewellery world and are working hard to be a part of such a positive shift.

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Irrespective of trends, we have always endeavoured to continually expand our own range of jewellery designs for both men and women. However, this has definitely been enhanced by more and more unisex designs or lines created specifically for men by a number of the brands that we sell. We sell a number of products from designers such as Fope, Georg Jensen and Shaun Leane which are all good examples of this.”

For those with deep pockets C W Sellors’ most expensive men’s jewellery offering online is a pair of Faberge Heritage Grigori cufflinks, retailing at £13,680. “We have sold several sets over the years,” said Steve.

Women are still the predominant customers for jewellery but with the increasing interest from men, it’s moving towards a 50/50 split. Steve said: “Conversely, the luxury watch sector was previously dominated by males but more and more ladies are beginning to enter this market too.”

The company, which has its headquarters in Ashbourne, also operates shops in Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock and Buxton.

Katherine Conboy-Hall serves a customer at C W Sellors shop in Ashbourne

Steve said: “There is no doubt that we will continue to grow our men’s jewellery collections and look forward to welcoming more and more men to our online and in-store boutiques in the future.”

These Faberge Heritage Grigori cufflinks retail at £13,680 and are the most expensive item in C W Sellors' online male jewellery collection.