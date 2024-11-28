A Derbyshire company has teamed up with the National Trust to light up the UK’s tallest Christmas tree ahead of the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Cragside, Northumberland, the tree sits at 42 metres high, which is the height of 10 double decker buses stacked on top of one another.

The Giant Redwood is dressed in a total of almost 2,000 LED bulbs provided by online lighting retailer LightingLegends.com, based in Stanton in Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their exclusive Super Festoon lights will light up the tree to create an exciting festive attraction for friends and family to visit this winter.

The tree sits at 42 metres high, which is the height of 10 double decker buses stacked on top of one another.

A whopping 1,000 metres of lights and 2,000 bulbs have been used to illuminate the tree which is longer than nine Big Bens laid end-to-end.

The National Trust Property was also used to portray Lockwood Manor in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The tree was lit on Wednesday 27th November and is now open to the public for viewing.

Guests can visit Cragside from November 30th 2024 to January 5th 2025, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Saeed, managing director of LightingLegends.com said: “We’re thrilled to have helped light up the UK’s tallest Christmas tree this festive season.

“It’s such a fantastic attraction for people to visit this Christmas and we couldn’t be more excited to be working alongside the National Trust property on this project.

“The tree will be beautifully lit up in our exclusive Super Festoon waterproof string lights and it will take around 1,000 metres of lights to cover the tree - that’s longer than 10 football pitches put together!”

Jon continued: “The quality and durability of our lights is extremely important to us and our upgraded energy efficient LED bulbs are 90% more energy efficient than traditional light bulbs which is important when lighting up a tree of this size on a site which was the birthplace of green energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we were approached about this project we were very excited. The National Trust does a great job at conserving historic places across the country and opening them up to the public and we’re really proud to be part of this Christmas event.”