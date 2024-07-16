Scott Bennett will present his new show Blood Sugar Baby about how his daughter' fell ill with a rare genetic condition.

Comedians will be roadtesting their new material on a Derbyshire audience ahead of their appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe.

A fun-packed day of live entertainment will be held in the beer garden at Bar One, Derby on Sunday, July 21 from 2pm.

Patrick Monahan kicks off The Edinburgh Festival Preview All-Dayer with his set titled The Talkinator. His show is inspired by the idea of the A1 taking over humans but only one man can out-talk the chat-bots and robots!

Multi award-winner Nina Gilligan, as heard on BBC Radio 4, will touch on memory loss, health anxiety and fish-related trauma in her hour-long set titled Goldfish.

Phil Simon’s crowdwork videos have gone viral all over social media so join this award-winning MC and comedian for a mix of brand-new jokes and witty audience. Winner of the 2023 Pegasus Coedy Best Compere award, Philip has written material for Mock the Week and NewsJack. Listen to his new work titled Shall I Compere Thee in a Funny Way?

Master of musical comedy and pianist Friz Frizzle will ruin your favourite songs, messing around with them until you don’t want to know or love them any more.

Mary Bourke, one of Ireland’s finest comics, is renowned for her friendly banter and deadpant sarcasm. She will present her hour-long show Three Irish Headliners.

Scott Bennett will tell the amazing story of how his daughter fell ill with a rare genetic condition – but his presentation Blood Sugar Baby has a happy and hopeful ending. Soulmates are taken from the idyllic world of NCT classes and plunged into months of treatment, sleepless nights, genetics, bizarre side effects, private jets and celebrity encounters. As heard on the Parenting Hell podcast.

The Edinburgh Festival Preview All-Dayer takes place on the outdoor stage in the covered beer garden. The live entertainment should end around 9.45pm. Food available.

All-day tickets cost £12 and evening tickets (after 6pm) cost £8. All info and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk