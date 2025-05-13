High-end designer handbags are poised to rake in thousands of pounds for a Derbyshire collector when they go under the hammer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vendor from Darley Dale is offering coveted pieces by Hermès Birkin, Fendi and Bottega Veneta among the collection of 19 bags to be auctioned this week.

Most of the handbags were purchased directly from the Hermès boutique in Manchester and have had little or no use by their owner who began collecting them in 1999 with the intention of building a pension pot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights include a Hermès Birkin 40 Togo in black, with double handles, silver hardware, and the original dust bag, estimated to fetch £12,000–£13,000. A Hermès Victoria bag in etoupe clemence taurillon leather, complete with padlock, keys, and booklet, carries an estimate of £1,200–£1,500. Meanwhile, a large Fendi Selleria Peekaboo in supple black calfskin leather is also expected to achieve between £2,500 and £3,500.

Hermes Birkin 40 Togo bag carries an estimate of £12,000 to £13,000 (photo: Hansons Auctioneers)

Italian craftsmanship also takes centre stage with a broad selection of Bottega Veneta handbags—including the highly desirable black textured calfskin Angle bag, estimated at £600–£800, along with Olympia and Milano designs in varying shades of brown, beige, and black.

Vintage fashion expert Notty Hornblower uncovered the single-owner collection during a specialist valuation event at Hansons saleroom in Etwall, Derbyshire.

The collection will go under Hansons hammer on May 15 during the first day of an Antiques & Collectors Auction. This is a golden opportunity for collectors, investors, and fashion lovers alike to acquire luxury at its finest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rare and pristine examples of high-end handbags are now commanding serious attention on the auction circuit. Earlier this year, a Chanel Classic Flap Bag in black quilted caviar leather with gold hardware sold for £3,700. Meanwhile, Fendi’s much-loved Peekaboo Bag has also found success, achieving between £2,500–£3,500 in recent UK sales.