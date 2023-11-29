A Derbyshire cafe owner has praised members of the community for their help during the aftermath of last month's Storm Babet flooding.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cathy Mycock is the co-owner of the Basilia coffee shop and delicatessen on Cromford Road, Langley Mill.

She and her husband Roy opened the cafe nine years ago, which has been thriving due to their friendly service and tasty food, building a loyal base of local customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathy describes her customers as “brilliant” and that they give the coffee shop a real “community feel”.

A picture with some of the volunteers and Basilia staff members who helped with the clean up after the floods.

This community spirit was best showcased in the aftermath of the storm Babet flooding, in October.

Cathy recalls the day in which the river Erewash burst its banks, flooding homes and businesses along Cromford Road. The cafe owner described the experience as “horrendous.”

She said: “The drains on the road were beginning to fill up and I was becoming aware that the water was getting quite near the top, so we moved stock upstairs that had arrived a couple of days before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then it got to about half past three and we realised it was getting pretty close to coming out of the top of the drains, so we started putting chairs on tables, and moving whatever we could.”

The water reached the top of the drains and within half an hour of it coming through the shop door as a puddle, there was six inches of water.

Roy phoned the electrician who told the staff they had to leave the building, due to the electricity box being quite low down. All the staff went up the stairs and out through the fire escape at the back of the shop. When we got to the bottom of the fire escape the water was up to our waist.”

After a pretty sleepless night, Cathy and her husband returned to the shop the next day. She described the scene that greeted her as “carnage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We opened the shop door and there was still about 4 inches of water inside.

“So we moved the sandbags and I put an appeal out on our Facebook page saying if anybody could bring us some tea or come and help us try and sort out the shop then we’re here.”

The rest of the Basilia staff soon arrived with their families, followed by other members of the local community.

Around 50 people came to the aid of Cathy and the Basilia staff during the clean up. This included ladies from the local Asda bringing flasks of tea and the local fish and chip shop providing chips to keep people going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a joint effort, Basilia staff and local volunteers managed to empty the whole shop; lifting every fridge and freezer out, and sweeping away the water.

Once the shop was emptied, the volunteers moved on up the street to help other businesses.

Cathy thanked all the volunteers who helped that day.