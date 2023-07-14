Derbyshire coach to run almost four marathons in 24 hours in memory of children murdered in Killamarsh

Lee Freeman, 42, a friend of Jason Bennett, Lacey and John Paul’s father, is raising funds for the Youth Cancer Trust.

He said: “On the day they were murdered Jason had given them £20 each. When they went to the shop to buy sweets they saw a lady outside the shop collecting money for the Youth Cancer Trust and they thought how lovely it was that she was collecting money.

“So they went home, set a stall up outside their house and started selling sweets to make more money to give back to the charity. Unfortunately, they never got to donate that money because it was that night they lost their lives. When Jason told me this story I decided I want to do this challenge for them.”

Lacey and John Miles, were murdered along with their mother in 2021 in Killamarsh. Lee Freeman, who is friends with their dad, Jason Bennett, will run four marathons in their memory later this month.

The run will take place on July 28 at Rother Valley Country Park and funds can be donated via Lee’s GoFundMe page.

The challenge is not the first that Lee has undertaken as in 2021 he ran 10 marathons in 30 days wearing a 16kg weighted vest to raise money for his client and friend Laura McCarthy in memory of her brother Ross, who took his own life.

In January this year, Lee ran four marathons in one day in memory of his mum, who died of Crohn’s disease when he was just six-months-old.

Lee, of Barlborough, who is a dad himself, said: “Jason is the strongest man I've ever met and that’s why this time I will be running to keep the candle burning strong for his incredible children Lacey and John.

Lee first met Jason through coaching, but they soon became good friends. Lee said they have an amazing connection and speak all the time.

“The fact that Jason stays positive is unbelievable.

"When we first met he wasn’t going out, or doing much and now he is out walking the dog, playing golf and football, going to get a coffe. It’s a big change and it has been amazing to be a part of it.”

John Paul, 13 and Lacey, 11, were found dead at their home in Chandos Crescent, along with their mother Terri Harris and their friend Connie Gent, 11