Mick Fowler on the summit of Yawash Sar in Pakistan.

A renowned Derbyshire mountaineer has made the first ascent of a remote mountain in Pakistan.

Mick Fowler, 68, of Matlock – who climbs with a colostomy bag following cancer treatment seven years ago – scaled the 6,000m peak in the Karakoram range.

He teamed up with Victor Saunders to climb the north-west face of Yawash, four decades on from their first trip to the country.

Mick said: “The face was complex and we were fortunate to find good climbing conditions and, after extensive binocular research, weave our way through numerous probable cul-de-sacs without reaching any impasses. A notable feature of the climb was a lack of good bivouac sites and at one point, we endured an excruciatingly uncomfortable hanging bivouac in strong winds.

Mick Fowler climbs in heavy snow at 6,250m near the summit of Yawash Sar in Pakistan.

“The position, distinctive objective and continuously excellent climbing combined to make us feel that this was one of the best ascents that we have done together. It was absolutely brilliant!”

Yawash Sar is the highest and most spectacular peak in the Khunjerab sub-range of the Karakoram range. it was attempted from the south by a British team, who were defeated by difficult climbing on loose rock at around 6,000m.

After securing a permit to climb on the mountain, Mick and 74-year-old Victor, who lives in Chamonix in France, flew to the region in late August. They trekked in to Yawash Sar and established a base camp on meadows at an altitude of around 4,600m, below the First Koksil Glacier.

From there, they embarked on a lightweight, alpine style attempt on the mountain via the north west face, and became the first people to reach its summit on September 14.

Mick Fowler of Matlock swapped the hills of the Peak District for the mountains of Pakistan.

Their expedition was supported by Berghaus and the two climbers used kit from the brand’s high performance Extrem range.

Mick and Victor first climbed in Pakistan together in 1984 and three years later made their renowned ascent of The Golden Pillar of Spantik, which lies a few hours away from Yawash Sar. They reunited in 2016 to achieve a first ascent on the north face of Sersank in the Indian Himalaya.