The event will be held on Saturday, July 23 between 11am and 3pm either inside the church or within the grounds – weather permitting.

Offering a fun day for all the family, entry to the fair will be free admission. There will be a number of stalls selling cakes, plants, books, toys, craft items and much more. There will also be a BBQ and cream teas on offer, as well as a bouncy castle for the children. All the money raised will be going towards important repairs to the bell-tower mechanisms.

For those with a head for heights, there will also be the opportunity to see a part of the church that is seldom seen by people, with a guided tour of the bell tower, given by the St Bartholomew’s bell ringers. Taking place throughout the day, people will be given the chance to ring the church bells and get a rare look at the soon-to-be repaird clock motor and hammer mechanisms. Tickets for a tour of the bell tower will cost £1 for adults and 50p for children. Those brave enough to climb up the 40-or-so steps of the church's spiral staircase are encouraged to wear suitable footwear.

St Bartholomew's church, Clay Cross