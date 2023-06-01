Becky and Theo Theodoulou, who run Darley Dale Fish Bar on Dale Road North, turned to TikTok in a bit to win new customers and lighten the mood.

Becky, 36, said: “Theo’s family have had this shop for more than 30 years, and a lot of other family and friends are in the same industry – sadly a lot of them have had to shut up shop.

“It started with Covid, then the war in Ukraine. A bag of potatoes that used to cost £8 is now £30. Fish and oil have gone up too. We’ve had to put prices up to stay afloat, but the pressure on people’s disposable incomes also means takeaways become more of a luxury.”

From left, Craig Webb, Theo and Becky Theodoulou, Mark Page.

She added: “We try to move with the times, we’re doing deliveries and click-and-collect and we just want to show people we’re still here, and still fighting for the business, while having a bit of light-hearted fun. We appreciate everyone who spends a pound in our shop, and we wanted to give something back to them too.”

The couple contacted Mark Page and Craig Webb of Reel Productions, who make pop-flavoured comedy skits set in the Derbyshire Dales.

The resulting video, shot inside the shop, reworks George Ezra’s 2022 hit Green, Green Grass, with a chorus of ‘Greek, Greek kebabs’ among lyrics recounting Mark and Craig’s love for the chip shop’s menu.

Cromford resident Mark, 28, whose day job involves working with autistic schoolchildren, said: “We try to make videos about the community, and hopefully help businesses with a bit of exposure. Becky and Theo have followed us online and always been really supportive so we knew we wanted to work with them.

“My grandparents lived in Darley Dale, so as a young lad I’d go in the fish bar a lot. I know what they sell, I know the atmosphere Becky and Theo have created in the shop, and why a lot of people enjoy going there. It didn’t take long to have a bit of a brainwave.”

Becky said: “We’re so happy. It’s been viewed about 40,000 times by all around the world, and we’ve had people coming in the last few days saying how funny it is.”

Mark added: “Out of all the videos we’ve ever done, this has had the best reaction. It’s a bit crazy. We’ve had people stop us on the street and messages from as far away as New Zealand, and no end of other businesses asking if we’ll do something for them.

“Loads of comments are from people saying they’re going to visit the chip shop, and hopefully there’s people who drive past it every day who will now think twice about going in.”

To watch it, find @darleydalefishbar on TikTok, Facebook or Instagram.