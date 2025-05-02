Derbyshire Chinese takeaway receives zero star food hygiene rating – after food items ‘unfit for human consumption’ discovered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chinese takeaway decided to close its doors for three days to carry out urgent improvements.

Oriental, a takeaway at Park Street in Alfreton, received a zero-star hygiene rating following an inspection carried out on Thursday, March 20 – meaning ‘major improvement’ is ‘necessary’.

Oriental voluntarily closed after the inspectors’ visit to carry out urgent improvements over the weekend and re-opened its doors on Monday, March 25.

The Freedom of Information Request (FOI) submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council revealed the details of the report issued.

Oriental, a Chinese Takeaway at Park Street in Alfreton, was given a zero-out-of-five rating after an assessment on March 20.

Inspectors said that food premises were ‘dirty’ and there was a ‘smell’ and a ‘build-up of food waste’ on the floor in the main kitchen area and behind equipment.

The report reads: “Food cooking and food storage areas and equipment were dirty. At the time of the visit food was stored on the floor and on shelving which was dirty and greasy.

"Cardboard was seen in the fridges onshelfing and down the side of the cooker making these areas harbour bacteria which can pass onto food.

"There was also a high risk of the cardboard catching fire as it is next to the flame of the wok range.”

At the time of the visit several food items were ‘past their use by date, mouldy, decaying/ decomposing/ rotting and shrivelled due to incorrect storage’.

Inspectors said various items were ‘unfit for human consumption’ including sauces in tubs dated best before the end of September 2023 and ‘tinned items’ dated best before 2024.

Inspectors found that some meat and fish, frozen to extend shelf life, were over one year out of date and lacked labelling to indicate when the products were frozen.

Inspectors said that Oriental takeaway ‘failed to implement a procedure for checking the cleanliness and cleaning the premises’.

There was an ‘accumulation of waste food at the wok range’ including a ‘dirty hand mop, cooking equipment, cutlery and crockery in the kitchen and food rooms’.

At the time of the visit the sink for hand washing was ‘not available for staff to use’ as it was ‘full of unused items/rubbish and was dirty’.

In the report, one of the inspectors said: “I did not observe the food handler washing his hands during my visit. Lack of hand washing presents a contamination risk to food and unavailable access to hand washing facilities does not encourage staff to wash hands when required.”

The report highlighted that the takeaway failed to remove food waste from the premises from the day before and during the time of the inspection it was apparent that the food waste had ‘decayed and deteriorated’.

Inspectors added: “You were aware of hygiene issues in the kitchen, such as the smell and build up of waste food and unclean conditions in the kitchen, but failed to take any action.

“You must ensure that all food handlers are supervised and instructed or trained in food hygiene matters commensurate with their work activity. Failure to do so may result in your food causing food poisoning of your customers.”

The venue currently holds a zero-out-of-five hygiene score and is working on improving the rating.

Oriental was approached for a comment.