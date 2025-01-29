Derbyshire Chinese takeaway improves one-star food hygiene rating to five-out-of-five score

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Chinese takeaway has received a five-star rating following a recent re-inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foo Lin, at Greenhill Lane, in Riddings, near Alfreton, was handed a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating after a re-inspection, Amber Valley Borough Council confirmed on Wednesday, January 29.

This is a big improvement for the Chinese takeaway which received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating following a visit by inspectors on November 26, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises were re-insepcted by experts from the local authority on January 8, which found that subtantial improvements had taken place and led to them changing the overall rating

Foo Lin Chinese, a takeaway at Greenhill Lane in Riddings, was recently given a one-out-of-five food hygiene score after an assessment on November 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality. The information on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities in England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so customers can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings are: 5 – hygiene standards are very good; 4 – hygiene standards are good; 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory; 2 – some improvement is necessary; 1 – major improvement is necessary and 0 – urgent improvement is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Derbyshire Times revealed the details of the one-star inspection report.

Inspectors said they found the food premises were in a ‘dirty condition’ including the floor, ceiling, walls, pipes, refrigerators, freezers, window, window ledge, shelving, equipment hangers, sinks, wash hand basin, taps, food preparation tables and surface, food equipment legs, electrical switches electrical cables, electrical plugs, cooking range and a waste bin. Inspectors added that this list was ‘not exhaustive’.

The report reads: “When I touched surfaces and equipment, I noticed that the surfaces were dirty and sticky. During my visit, I was asked how clean does the premises need to be? Clean may be described as free from dirt, marks, stains or anything that should not be there.”

Inspectors claimed the takeaway ‘failed to ensure staff maintain a high degree of personal cleanliness’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds: “I did not observe any hand washing during my visit, until I was leaving when I asked both food handlers to wash their hands.”

Inspectors also found that ‘damaged’ containers were used for food storage and ‘could not be effectively cleaned and disinfected’ due to their condition.

The report further reads: “Dirty food containers and trays were used to store food, some of the containers were contaminated with black mould growth.

“The chopping board used to prepare ready-to-eat salad was also used to cut raw root vegetables; the chopping board was dirty and scored and scratched, so that it cannot be effectively cleaned and disinfected. Black mould was present on the chopping board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The knife used to cut salad was also used to cut unwashed root vegetables The knife was dirty, there was a build-up of dirt where the blade is fitted into the handle, the knife may contaminate salad.”

Inspectors found that interiors and exteriors of the freezers were damaged and it was noted that due to the this, they ‘could not be effectively cleaned and disinfected.’

Further concerns were raised regarding the temperature of the food stored outside of the fridge for long periods of time, posing a food-poisoning risk.

The reports added: “I was informed that you finished cooking chicken balls at noon and the cooked chicken balls were left out, at ambient temperature, uncovered in dirty trays. I checked the temperature of the chicken balls after they had been stored at ambient temperature for approximately six hours, the temperature of the chicken balls that I checked were 17.7 °C and 20.3 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You must ensure that cooked meat products are cooled to a temperature of 8°C or less as quickly as possible. Failure to cool food as quickly as possible, to store food uncovered and in dirty conditions may result in causing food poisoning when the food is eaten."

Foo Lin takeaway failed to provide a comment.