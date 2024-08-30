Derbyshire children with special educational needs are 'travelling too far to school'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire children with special educational needs are travelling too far for school because facilities are not in the right places, a council official has said.

Jenny Webster, head of development for children’s services at Derbyshire County Council, made the statement at a South Derbyshire District Council meeting on August 28.

She said: “SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) facilities in South Derbyshire have been a little bit overlooked. I started in 2023 and saw we have a bit of an issue here.

“I looked at facilities at every school and at the private schools. I want children to have their primary special educational needs met in a commutable distance of where they live.

“It is not accessible to have a child travel 40 or 50 miles just because Derbyshire doesn’t have the provision in the right places.

“I want to prevent SEN children from having to go to specialist provision. Research says they benefit from a mainstream environment and we have that resource at a primary level but not at secondary, so then those pupils go to a special school, and they lose out on that ability to experience what other children are experiencing.

“We need the right provision in the right areas for the right children.”

Ms Webster said she had looked at the postcodes of pupils who have special educational needs at Derbyshire schools and found them to be spread all over the county.

She said due to an historic backlog in processing educational, health and care plans (EHC Plans), legally-binding documents detailing the care a child requires, there were many children who do not have EHC Plans at all and were not being catered for with regards to unmet demand which needed to be met.

A paper written for the meeting detailed that Derbyshire County Council would be requesting money from housing developers who aim to build 100 houses or more.

In July, the council approved almost £5 million on six Derbyshire schools to expand the number of places they provide with children with special educational needs, none of which are in South Derbyshire.

They are: Alfreton Park School, Ashgate Croft School in Chesterfield, Brackenfield School in Long Eaton, Stanton Vale School in Long Eaton, Stubbin Wood Nursery in Shirebrook and Swanwick School and Sports College.

Cllr Alex Dale, cabinet member for education, said this was the first batch of £11 million to be spent on expanding special school spaces throughout the county, creating 500 more spaces over five years.