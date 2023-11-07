A chef is hoping to expand his pop-up street food business to more pubs around Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greg Clarke, has been working as a chef for around 15 years working in various hotels and restaurants in and around the country. After striking out on his own, Greg set up Got Beef, a pop-up kitchen which serves American style street food.

Instead of serving his food out of a van, Greg’s pop-up venture takes over a pub's kitchen for an evening, serving up set menus of delicious street food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To attract new customers, each evening has a differently themed menu, incorporating different aspects of North American street cuisine.

Greg Clarke, has been working as a chef for around fifteen years working in various hotels and restaurants in and around the country. After striking out on his own, Greg set up Got Beef, a pop-up kitchen which serves American style street food.

Greg wanted an opportunity to work independently and to bring something new to Chesterfield.

He said: “I just wanted to be creative and to do my own thing. I wanted to do something exciting and to make this into a bit of an event. The idea is that this isn’t something I do everyday or every week, it’s something that pops up every couple of weeks.”

Greg has run a couple of street food nights already - out of Neptune’s beer emporium on St Helen’s street, which he said have been well received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chef is looking to spread the word about this new venture and is hoping to find more venues to bring an evening of mouth-watering street food to.

Greg gets all his produce from local suppliers, including Elliott R B & Son Ltd butchers, R P Davidson Cheese Factor, and Ibbotsons for his fruit and vegetables.

Using local suppliers has been very important to Greg.

He said: “It builds up a community feeling when you use local businesses. I’ve been to all of the suppliers that I’ve used, with fliers, and asked them to put the fliers on their counters. I said to them that by doing this you're supporting me by helping to spread the word and I am supporting you by buying from you.”

Greg has an upcoming Got Beef event at Neptune’s on November 9, with a smashed patty burger theme. There will be a limited run of 30 burgers from 6pm to sell out.