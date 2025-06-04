Derbyshire charity unveils youth centre plan for village

By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A charity which offers after-school activities and a safe place for young people to meet friends is aiming to create a youth centre in a Derbyshire village.

Mandy Mangold of SNaP Youth has applied to Bolsover District Council for change of use permission for 40 High Street, South Normanton which is currently rented out as offices.

The proposal would see the downstairs being used for youth work provisions which would include support sessions during the day, after-school sessions and youth club sessions at night. One of downstairs rooms would be used as a pop-up charity shop. The first floor would continue to operate as offices and meeting rooms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building currently has five rooms which are rented by the adjacent Central Garage for office units.

SNaP Youth originally used the Thrive building directly opposite no. 40 for the delivery of youth work and youth club sessions.

Related topics:Derbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice