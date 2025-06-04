A charity which offers after-school activities and a safe place for young people to meet friends is aiming to create a youth centre in a Derbyshire village.

Mandy Mangold of SNaP Youth has applied to Bolsover District Council for change of use permission for 40 High Street, South Normanton which is currently rented out as offices.

The proposal would see the downstairs being used for youth work provisions which would include support sessions during the day, after-school sessions and youth club sessions at night. One of downstairs rooms would be used as a pop-up charity shop. The first floor would continue to operate as offices and meeting rooms.

The building currently has five rooms which are rented by the adjacent Central Garage for office units.

SNaP Youth originally used the Thrive building directly opposite no. 40 for the delivery of youth work and youth club sessions.