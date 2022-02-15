Derbyshire charity holds rough sleeping event to raise funds to tackle youth homelessness

YMCA Derbyshire is asking people to join them in sleeping rough outside the Incora County Ground, Derby on Friday, March 11.

Money raised from the Sleep Easy event will allow YMCA Derbyshire to continue providing vital support for those at risk of facing homelessness. This includes employability support, mentoring, volunteering and diversionary activities to improve mental and physical wellbeing.

Gillian Sewell, CEO at YMCA Derbyshire, said: “The efforts of those who supported our Sleep Easy event last year blew us away. In a time of uncertainty and impossible personal challenges, communities adapted and united to help those most in need.

The money raised will contribute towards the YMCA’s work to keep young people off Derbyshire’s streets.

We know from experience over the last two years, without our community and the support of those around us, we would have found it even more difficult.

We’re calling on our community again this year to help us continue our vital services to young people and those most in need. Please join us at Sleep Easy 2022. By participating, donating or sponsoring, you will directly impact the lives of young people in our city and county.”

While last year was only a virtual-only event, Sleep Easy 2022 will take a hybrid approach, allowing those taking part to choose to join from their homes, or together at the County Ground.

Donations will also go towards therapeutic counselling for those who feel like they could benefit from more support. One young person who has accessed counselling at YMCA Derbyshire said: “I am capable of being positive. My life isn’t so negative. I am thinking about what I would like to do in the future. I thought I wasn’t able to think positively but obviously I am, as I just did.”

The Sleep Easy event will take place between 7.00pm and 6.00am, with hot drinks and snacks provided. The team will also provide a cardboard box to sleep in and attendees are advised to wear plenty of warm clothing.