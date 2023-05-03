Derbyshire charity dog walk with free treats set to raise funds for animal charity on the bank holiday

The walk is organised by Chesterfield-based Ace Canine Dog Training and will be hosted at Linacre Reservoir from 10am on Monday, May 8.

Alison Bruce, 35, who runs Ace Canine Dog Training, said: “Come along and enjoy the beautiful scenic route and make friends along the way, meet like-minded doggie people and help raise money for a good cause."

Alison, who has been working with dogs since she was 15, added: “I will be on hand to provide any training or behaviour advice, so it’s a perfect opportunity to come along and discuss any training concerns you might have with your own dog. You can come along even if you don’t have a dog or donate through the website.”

The entrance fee for the walk is £10 and all funds will be donated to Brinsley Animal Rescue.

Alison added: “Brinsley Animal Rescue have been working tirelessly to help provide care to unwanted and abandoned animals, the charity is run solely by volunteers and they rely on donations to be able to continue with their work.

“Since Covid and the cost of living crisis more animals are being abandoned and dumped on the doorstep of Rescue centres all over the UK, it is my aim to organise as many charitable events as I can to help raise money for these smaller charities so they can keep going and keep giving the care they give.”

Anyone who wants to join the Linacre Reservoir walk on Monday is asked to come to the bottom car park at 10 am. It is expected that the walk will take between one and two hours.

The Charity walk will raise funds for Brinsley Animal Rescue and all dogs who attend will be given a free bag of homemade treats.