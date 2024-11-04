Derbyshire chainsaw artist auctions Remembrance sculpture to find forever home

An aspiring chainsaw sculptor from Whitwell has launched an auction to find a fitting new home for his new Remembrance work.

Ben Yeates, 43, took up the craft a year ago and honed his skills on a series of animal carvings he hopes will develop into a business, Recarving Nature.

He said: “I’ve always done woodwork as a hobby so I enjoyed watching chainsaw videos on YouTube and decided to have a go, just to see if I could do it – turns out I can.

“You’ve got to have a creative eye, but it’s one of the hardest machines to manipulate to get things just right.”

Ben Yeates seen with the chainsaw carving of a Second World War he is putting up for auction. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

He added: “I’ve done all sorts of animals people have asked for – owls, foxes, deer, eagles and Highland cows. I find a picture then let my mind go to see what I can do.”

His new sculpture of a Second World War soldier was all his own inspiration.

Ben said: “The way the world’s been going, I thought it would be nice to do something in tribute to the fallen.

“My grandad fought in the Second World War and I’ve got friends with family members who have served since.

Ben is a self-taught sculptor and first picked up the chainsaw last year after watching videos online. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“I feel like it’s not taught enough in schools. In my eyes, those were the people who fought for our freedoms. We need to protect our history.”

The seven-foot ‘A Soldier’s Tear’ was carved from a single log over about seven weeks, using historic photos as a reference for the uniform.

Ben said: “The hardest part was getting a realistic human face. It’s about 95 per cent chainsaw, then a grinder to get the details. I really enjoyed seeing it take shape.”

Currently standing in his home workshop, Ben would like to see the sculpture placed somewhere as a public memorial and has been contacting local councils and military offices.

Ben has practiced his skills on a series of animals commissioned by clients. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

But the offer is open to anyone and if it can attract a reasonable enough bid, Ben says he will donate a share of any profit to an armed forces charity.

He said: “It would just be nice to see it go to a forever home and have pride of place somewhere meaningful.”

To see how Ben created the sculpture and find out more about the auction, visit youtu.be/tJUb5vj7_kI?si=I9wuoT0pP16_5QDJ.

Anyone interested in rehoming it can write to recarvingnature[at]gmail.com.

Currently out of work, Ben wants to build his hobby into a full-time business. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

