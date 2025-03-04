Derbyshire carers tell how ‘lovely’ man with learning disabilities became part of their family

A compassionate couple has told how sharing their home with a ‘lovely’ man with learning disabilities under a council scheme has enriched their lives so much that he has become an important part of their family.

Retired Carol and Jim Culley, of Eckington Road, Staveley, first became friends with David Bright and his late mum and dad in the 1990s when Jim worked as an Outreach volunteer for young people and they were all involved with a club for adults with learning disabilities.

The couple, who have already helped look after about ten young adults with various needs with social services, happily opened their doors and welcomed David under Derbyshire County Council’s Shared Lives which supports physically or mentally disabled people by sharing and providing a home.

Carol, aged 68, said: “David’s independence is what he gets most. His mum, who has passed away, had done everything for him.

Pictured Is Derbyshire County Council's Shared Lives Carers Carol And Jim Culley, Of Staveley, With David Bright (centre).

“But he has learned to do things for himself. He bathes himself, makes his own bed, dresses himself and showers himself.

“It has been much better for David to be with us because if he had been in residential care he would have sunk into the background.”

Both Carol and Jim acknowledge that residential care does a wonderful job however they feel that someone with David’s personality would have been overwhelmed by that setting but by living in a family home environment he has been able to grow and become more independent.

Former miner Jim, aged 72, said: “I originally volunteered for Outreach in 1993 and 1994 and then met David and we met his mum and dad and we all became friends.”

David Bright with his prized collection of cars and motorbikes.

Carol and Jim got involved with helping at an adults club for people with learning disabilities called the ‘Monday Club’ in Eckington which was rescued by volunteers who stepped in after social services decided it could no longer run the club and Jim used to provide a mini-bus shuttle service.

Initially, Carol and Jim looked after David’s friend Robert Fletcher, who has since sadly passed away. Robert came for a weekend and ended up staying with them for 16 years under a previous scheme before David started living with them in November, 2021.

Retired school lunchtime supervisor Carol, who used to work at St Joseph’s Primary, in Staveley, said: “We think of Robert and David as family. We have had some great laughs and David and Robert were friends. They had both lived in Killamarsh and had both gone to Inkersall Green Primary School.”

After David, now aged 59, started living with Carol and Jim under the Shared Lives scheme, he has his own bedroom and enjoys shopping trips, holidays, football matches and stay-overs with Carol and Jim’s son Karl.

Jim And Carol Culley with David Bright, Centre.

Carol said: “Neither of our granddaughters Tiegan and Maddie have known a life without David or Robert and we have had other people stay with us as well.

“It has made our children see that there are all types of people in the world and I am so proud of our grandchildren because they do not see people differently. They do not judge people with disabilities.”

Jim and Carol had no hesitation in happily welcoming David into their family home after his mum had died and his father became ill.

Much-loved David also spends three days a week at the MacIntyre Day Centre, at Swanwick Memorial Hall, in Old Whittngton, Chesterfield, where he enjoys Art Club, a Memory Cafe, dancing and day-trips.

Jim Culley with David Bright.

Carol said: “I cannot praise Swanwick enough because they are all such nice people and they do things together and it brings David out of himself and his Aunt and Uncle come and they say how different he is and Swanwick has played a big part in that.”

Former Sherwood Foresters soldier Jim told how David enjoys various social outings including visiting a Veterans’ Club for former armed services personnel where he is so much welcomed that he has been officially made a Members’ Supporter.

Jim said: “He is very much part of it. Dave gets the biggest of breakfasts and a latte. He brings a lot to the table. He has got a good sense of humour and joins in with everything and we get so much satisfaction in our lives.”

Big Sheffield Wednesday fan David also enjoys gardening, dancing, bowling, walking, science fiction movies, Paramount’s Yellowstone TV drama, the Marvel Heroes franchise.

Steve Clayton, the partner of Carol and Jim’s daughter Emma, has also taken David to see Chesterfield FC.

Jim said: “David is very much part of the family and he tells Carol he loves her and he tells Tiegan and Maddie he loves them and Dave loves going to our son Karl’s and they have a boys’ weekend including going to the pub.”

He added that David is very open and he cannot keep secrets so he tells everybody everything which has led to Jim being told off for using a naughty word in the car and for Steve being exposed for swearing during a Chesterfield FC match.

Carol said: “David is happy and he is kind and patient and he is just a lovely person.”

Derbyshire County Council’s Shared Lives scheme provides family homes for people aged over 18-years-old who need support because of ill health or disabilities which allows them to remain in the community.

The care can be long-term or it can be a short break or just daytime support and carers can be either single, have a family, be working or unemployed or retired, and of any gender, race, religion, sexual orientation or disability.

Derbyshire County Council says carers need to be patient and able to offer a stable home life and be willing and be flexible to learn as training, support and pay is provided.

The Shared Lives scheme is registered with the Care Quality Commission and carers are assessed and approved and the scheme provides opportunities for those in care to meet friends, do voluntary work, find paid work, and join various social groups.

It can also offer extra support for those leaving Children’s Support Services and provides an alternative to either day care, residential care or nursing care and it can help provide breaks for families struggling to care for their disabled relatives.

The scheme helps people to develop and maintain independence and life skills and provides family support and reassurance while providing a rewarding and satisfying new dimension for the lives of carers.

Carol said: “We have help with David’s rent and payment for food and he gets his Universal Credit and some spending money and I have had to have First Aid training and you have to be police-checked but the main thing is you have to have the right attitude.

“You have got to be able to share your home and yourself. You have got to go into it with an open heart and you have got to have a sense of humour.

“It opens so many social paths for us too. We end up meeting and talking to people we would not normally have any contact with. It has made our lives better and our friendship group has doubled.”

Anyone interested in the scheme can contact the council’s Shared Lives Team by calling 01629 533769 or by emailing [email protected] and or [email protected] for details.