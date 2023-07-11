News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire care home's 'Queen for the day' receives 100th birthday card from King Charles

Queen for the day Marion Bould was overwhelmed to receive a card from King Charles on her 100th birthday.
By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:02 BST
Marion Bould, a resident of Burton Closes Hall care home, Bakewell, with her 100th birthday card from King Charles.Marion Bould, a resident of Burton Closes Hall care home, Bakewell, with her 100th birthday card from King Charles.
Marion, the oldest lady at Burton Closes Hall Care Home in Bakewell, was the centre of attention on Monday when she reached her big day.

Claire Allen, manager of the home, said: “Marion wore a tiara, we made her Queen for the day. She was quite humbled that the King had sent her a card. She got quite emotional when she saw her family and the fact that people had made so much effort for her. We had a bit of a party, we sang to her and we had helium balloons with 100 year old on them. ”

Sandra Cooper, care home assistant practitioner, said: “Marion is a lovely lady, very dignified, very quiet. She enjoys music and watching television.”

100-year-old Marion Bould with Lewis Smith and Rheanne Smith at Burton Closes Hall Care Home, Bakewell.100-year-old Marion Bould with Lewis Smith and Rheanne Smith at Burton Closes Hall Care Home, Bakewell.
Marion said that her secret for a long life is to be happy.

She has three children, Margaret, Elizabeth and Robert, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In her younger years, Marion enjoyed sewing and worked in a clothing factory in Bakewell which made pocketing and underwear.

She married her husband Victor in Chapel en le Frith where he had a dairy farm.

During childhood Marion went to school in New Mills.

Marion has lived at Burton Closes Care Home since November 2020, moving there from Matlock.

