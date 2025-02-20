Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Derbyshire County Council’s County Hall headquarters on Bank Road in Matlock around midday today (Thursday, February 20) to protest against the council’s proposals for three Derbyshire care homes.

If approved, the plans would see Belper’s Ada Belfield Centre in Belper offered for transfer on the open market. Long-term residential care at The Staveley Centre, at Middlecroft, and Thomas Fields Care Centre, in Buxton would ceased to operate to allow the homes to focus only on rehabilitation beds known as hospital discharge beds.

Derbyshire County Council, which is continuing to manage a multi-million pound budget deficit, says it is preparing to refocus its adult care services by supporting more dementia patients and helping more people to stay at home.

The plans have faced strong opposition from Belper Together campaigners who submitted a petition against the closure of Ada Belfield centre, which gathered over 5,000 signatures.

Speaking at today’s protest Keith Venables, chair of Belper Together said: "We are here today to celebrate the high quality provision at Ada Belfield care home and to ask the council not sell it off to a private bidder.

"Bad decisions financially have let to bad decisions to close of important care homes like Ada Belfield.”

Johanna Ryle, a protester from Belper, said: “My late mother passed away in July 2023 and was resident at Ada Belfield for nearly three years. I am here to represent her. We do need this centre here, not everyone can stay at home.”

Staveley Councillor Anne-Frances Hayes, who joined the protest said: “We are here today to represent our care homes in Belper, Buxton and Staveley against the changes that the conservative cabinet are voting on today.

"In terms of Staveley centre the cabinet are voting to get rid of all dementia patient beds and replace them with hospital discharge beds. This is going to be a disaster for people who are in that care home at the moment.

"Most of them are in their late eighties or early nineties, one has lived there for as long as 10 years and they are going to have to be relocated.

"Moving these patients from their long term homes is going to cause relocation stress that leads to anxiety, depression and disorientation and it can be lethal to dementia patients."

The council has argued it needs to fill a gap in the market to support people with dementia and their carers while helping with hospital discharges and unplanned hospital admissions while also supporting as many people as possible so they can continue to live independently at home.

It has stated it aims to work more closely with NHS partners by creating care settings which can focus on providing short-term reablement and assessment beds only, with a more effective and efficient service able to adapt to changes and growth in demand.

The council has 78 community support beds – known as hospital discharge beds – jointly operated with the health service in five county council-run care homes that also have long-term residents.

And it claims that if the latest changes are agreed it would provide 92 CSBs in three settings dedicated to community support beds only, giving a geographical spread across the county.

The council claims there is a decline in demand for traditional residential care but there is a need for more specialist care for the growing number of people in Derbyshire with dementia.

Planned changes in the way the council provides in-house care services for older people include creating ‘wraparound care’ for the growing number with dementia and their carers.

This includes long-term specialist dementia care with respite day and night breaks, according to the council, while continuing to run six day centres while moving away from mixed-model care homes towards single-model care homes.

Cllr Natalie Hoy, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, said: “People tell us they want to remain in their own homes for as long as possible which has led to a decline in demand for traditional residential care and a rise in demand for specialist care, including nursing care which we’re not legally allowed to provide.

“By the time people require care they often have more complex needs, including dementia, which means we need to adapt our services to help support them.

“By remodelling our in-house care services we aim to help even more people to live at home by supporting them to come home from hospital, prevent unnecessary hospital admission and help people with more complex needs by creating wraparound care for those with dementia – including overnight respite and day breaks – to help support carers.”

1 . 'Save Ada Belfield' protest outside Derbyshire County Hall Campaigners gathered protest against the plans to sell-off Ada Belfield Centre in Belper. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . 'Save Ada Belfield' protest outside Derbyshire County Hall Over 50 protesters have gathered outside Derbyshire County Hall in Matlock. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . 'Save Ada Belfield' protest outside Derbyshire County Hall The protesters showed their opposition to plans which would see Belper’s Ada Belfield Centre sold off to a private bidder. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales