Derbyshire care home's crochet queen battles arthritis to create handmade blankets for new arrivals

Crochet queen Brenda Eaglefield has made blankets for young and old since she rediscovered her passion for the craft after moving into a Derbyshire care home.

Brenda has supplied the baby care unit at Derby Royal Hospital and fellow residents of Heanor Park Care Home with her crocheted creations.

Despite battling arthritis, Brenda has continued to create hundreds of blankets for others since moving into the home, including ones large enough for a king-size bed. Three dustbin bags full of wool have recently been donated to Heanor Park for which Brenda has expressed thanks.

Brenda, 66, said: “Heanor Park Care Home is such a nice place, beautiful staff, beautiful residents. I get on with everyone and I try and make new people welcome, I am so happy here.”

Brenda Eaglefield enjoys crocheting at Heanor Park Care Home.

Her daughter Sue Frank said: “Every time there is a new resident she will say ‘Do you want any crocheting? Most of them have her blankets. A blanket takes her about a couple of weeks if it’s a sizeable one. She also makes little squares that she calls mats which people put on dressing tables and stand plants on.

"Goodness knows how many she’s made but the consistency of needing wool is a big thing to keep up with. We’ve had quite a lot donated over the years.”

Brenda was just nine years old when her late auntie Jessie introduced her to knitting and crocheting.

But the knitting had to take a back seat 15 years ago when Brenda was diagnosed with arthritis and found it increasingly painful to hold the needles. Sue said: “Mum does more crocheting now to keep her hands going. With rheumatoid arthritis if you don’t use your hands or your joints they become quite stiff and deformed.”

Crocheting helps Brenda combat the effects of rheumatoid arthritis which can cause stiffness and deformity.

The crochet queen has lived at the home for nearly four years. Brenda moved there after living alone in Heanor and breaking her hip twice during falls. Sue said: “The falls were getting a bit regular and it was a case of making her safe. She was having carers four times a day then Covid hit and it was quite difficult to get carers in to help with her medication.”