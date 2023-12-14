A Derbyshire care home resident’s wish came true when he had the chance to watch his favourite football club Arsenal play in the Premier League -and meeting some of the game's biggest stars.

Lifelong Arsenal fan Neil, a resident at Yarningdale care home, Ripley, had always wanted to visit the Emirates Stadium and watch his team play. With the help of The Willow Foundation and the care team at Yarningdale, a plan was put into motion to grant Neil’s wish.

Yarningdale care home supports adults living with dementia, complex mental health needs and neuro-disabilities, including brain injuries and Huntington’s disease.

The Willow Foundation plans day trips for young adults living with life-threatening illnesses. The charity was set up by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and his wife, Megs, as a lasting memorial to their daughter, Anna, who died of cancer aged 31.

Neil moved into Yarningdale care home in March 2015 after sustaining a traumatic brain injury and receiving an epilepsy diagnosis. He was joined by two members of his care team on his special trip to Arsenal, Activities Co-ordinator Sarah Martin, and Senior Health Care Assistant Isaac Adebayo.

The group enjoyed watching home side romp home to victory, before rubbing shoulders with football stars in the players’ lounge, with Neil having the opportunity to meet and chat with stars including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and William Saliba.

Neil, who is now looking forward to his next bucket list item: going on holiday to Weston-Super-Mare in the New Year, said: “It was the best day of my life.”

Staff at Yarningdale last month celebrated colleagues Donna Stratham and Sarah Martin winning prestigious awards at the East Midlands round of the Great British Care Awards (GBCAs).

Sarah took home the Care Home Activities Organiser Award and Donna was crowned winner of the Social Care Nurse Award.

Sarah said "I’m so happy we got to do this for Neil. It was such an amazing opportunity for him, and lovely for Isaac and to see him so happy. Overall, we all had a very fun day, and everyone at the Emirates Stadium and at Arsenal FC was so kind and welcomed us with open arms. A special thank you to the Willow Foundation also, for making this possible. There’s nothing more rewarding than being able to make our residents smile!”

