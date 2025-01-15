Derbyshire care home plans are approved despite residents’ Amazon warehouse comparison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield council planners have given the green light to a large care home extension which has been compared to an Amazon warehouse and the massive Bibby Stockholm barge which was used to house refugees.

The borough council’s planning committee approved Aspire Health and Care Ltd’s application during a meeting on January 13 for an extension at the currently empty Elmwood House nursing home, on Elm Street, in Hollingwood, between Chesterfield and Staveley, to form a residential care home.

Dr Ivan Bakaltchev, who founded Aspire Health, told the meeting: “I purchased the building and want to transform it into a care home for elderly people with mental illness. There is no such service in the area.”

But Dr Bakaltchev explained the empty building needs extending to allow it to become a residential home with en-suite facilities and he believes its transformation will restore the property and avoid it turning into a magnet for vandals while providing jobs and supporting the community.

Proposed Extension At Elmwood House Nursing Home, At Hollingwood, Chesterfield, Which Would Form A Residential Care Home.

However, some residents have raised objections including complaints about the size, noise, appearance and location of the extension and the impact on the residential area including Ringwood Hall Hotel, on Ringwood Road, in Brimington. in terms of privacy, increased traffic, noise and loss of light.

But a council officer has stated the design is considered to be acceptable and that the potential for overlooking and overshadowing is considered to be within acceptable limits given the separation distance and orientation of the building.

Although there is expected to be some harm to the setting of the listed Ringwood Hall this is considered to be ‘less than substantial’, according o the council officer, and the regeneration of the site and the provision of additional residential care accommodation outweighs these concerns.

The applicant aims to extend, alter and redevelop the existing nursing care home on the 0.27hectare site at the corner of the A619 Chesterfield Road and Elm Street to form a three-storey and two-storey, 55-bed residential care home with the building providing an internal floor area of approximately 27,727sq ft over four levels.

Approved Residential Care Home Extension Plans, At Elmwood House, On Elm Street, In Hollingwood, Near Chesterfield And Staveley.

A council report confirmed the design approach has been to modernise the entire building to convert it into a three and four storey building in its entirety.

But one couple, of Somerset Drive, Brimington, believes the design has more in common with an industrial-use warehouse or retail park with a high ‘boxy’ shape and they feel it will be overbearing, inappropriate and depressing with a design reminiscent of the ‘Bibby Stockholm’.

Another couple, also of Somerset Drive, Brimington, stated they fear their home will be overlooked and that lit windows from the proposed extension will look straight into their property especially if any trees are lost as a result of the development.

Among concerns raised by nine residents, the proposed development has been described as a ‘bulky, eyesore’, a ‘monstrosity’ and an ‘Amazon warehouse’.

View Between Elmwood House Nursing Home, Hollingwood, Chesterfield, And Devon Drive And Somerset Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield.

Dr Bakaltchev, who explained the home would be working with local authorities, said: “This is actually an investment in the local and healthcare service creating a service which is needed and will work hand-in-hand with local authorities and health services.”

Aspire Health also claims the building’s height will be restricted by the ‘surrounding context, neighbouring properties, and street presence’ and there will be a sloped façade and stepped roof.

The council stated plans show the closest properties, which are bungalows to the west, are 23 metres from the western façade of the building and the properties on Somerset Drive are at the closest point around 50 metres from the proposal.

Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has concluded there would ‘not be an unacceptable impact on highway safety or a severe impact on congestion’ due to the site having an existing and acceptable access onto Elm Street.

The borough council planning committee granted planning permission for the Aspire Health and Care Ltd scheme after a majority vote with only one abstention with conditions including a construction management plan, landscaping and biodiversity gain plans, and a site investigation into possible risks posed by past coal mining activity.