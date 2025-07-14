A former care home in a Derbyshire village which was closed due to council cutbacks could now be demolished and replaced with 20 houses.

The former Beechcroft care home in Nursery Avenue, West Hallam, was closed in 2022 by Derbyshire County Council along with six other homes due to a combined repair backlog of £31 million.

Three years on and the former care home, which had housed 31 residents and employed 46 staff, could now be bulldozed under new plans filed by Nottingham firm RBSL Developments Ltd to Erewash Borough Council.

If approved, the housing would include two two-bedroom houses and 18 three-bed houses with none classed as “affordable”, and a total of 40 parking spaces.

Beechcroft was closed by the county council despite significant opposition from campaigners and unions with the eventual number of affected care home residents – following the cessation of new admissions – totalling 65, alongside 204 staff.

This included the 97-year-old Pete Watkins, who had served in the Second World War during the battle at Arnhem.

A report submitted by the applicants details: “The buildings, constructed in the mid-20th century, are of no architectural or historic merit and have fallen into disrepair since the facility closed over two years ago. The site is now underused and detracts from the local streetscape.”

It details that demolition can proceed regardless of whether the planning approval for houses is granted or not.

The report details: “The proposal represents a sustainable, high-quality residential redevelopment of a redundant brownfield site, delivering 20 much-needed new homes in a highly accessible location.

“The site is surrounded by a mix of residential properties, including detached bungalows and family homes, as well as local amenities such as the West Hallam Medical Centre and Dallas Shopping Centre. The site is highly accessible and lies within a sustainable settlement.

“The scheme provides a mix of dwelling types and sizes to meet local housing needs, with a focus on family homes.

“The layout maximises natural surveillance, provides safe and convenient access for all users, and integrates green infrastructure to enhance amenity and biodiversity.

“The scale, massing, and materials are carefully selected to reflect and enhance the local character, while delivering modern, energy-efficient homes.”

The county council had said that even if the repairs were carried out, Beechcroft and the other homes were “no longer fit for purpose and do not have the space, facilities or capability to be adapted to provide high quality care for older people with increasingly complex needs”.

The council had said the proposed closure of the seven homes could boost the authority’s budget by £7.6 million, though this did not include the potential profits from selling the sites, security for the sites while closed and potential redundancy payouts for staff.

Beechcroft had been rated “good” by the Care and Quality Commission in March 2022, months before its closure.