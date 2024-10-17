Derbyshire car park closed after 1.5m deep sinkhole discovery
Amber Valley Borough Council posted a notice outside of the now fenced off Church Street car park announcing the closure.
Due to the potential safety risk the hole poses to the public, the car park will remain closed until further notice while the council investigates.
A spokesperson for Amber Valley Borough Council said: “We have closed Church Street car park for health and safety reasons following the discovery of a void. We have instructed a structural engineer to undertake an investigation and provide guidance on the safest course of action in terms of reinstatement works.
“We currently have no timescales for the re-opening of the car park. We will keep the public updated via our social media channels, and we thank them for their patience.”
Residents and visitors are advised to find alternative parking on Nottingham Road and Mosley Street.
